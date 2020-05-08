Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, NeonSky over HDMI


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270423 8-May-2020 16:15
Send private message quote this post

Hi Folk's

 

 

 

After some advise please.

 

We have just finished building our house, and have a central media cabinet to house all the various gear.

 

Our electrician has installed an HDMI cable around 20m long to run from the media cabinet to the main tv to transmit the sky signal.

 

We have just installed sky, and all channels appear fine except for sky sport which can get quite glitchy, upon querying the HDMI cable supplier he advised that the signal may be getting lost due to the length of the cable.

 

My thinking is, is if all other channels are fine surely the problem would be with the signal itself and and not the HDMI cable.

 

Any help/comment would be appreciated as the current HDMI runs through the first floor joist space, so impossible to get to in in order to run a shorter cable.

 

Thanks in advance.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
2879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2479399 8-May-2020 16:18
Send private message quote this post

Is it all HD channels that look glitchy?   Or only Sky Sports channels?

 

Sounds like you might need something like this...

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/KVMSTT3300951/StarTech-HDBOOST-HDMI-SIGNAL-BOOSTER---115-FT---10

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Grant

 

 

 

Edit.. Ok, maybe not this unit, since it has some caveats which won't work in your scenario:

 

System and Cable Requirements 
The HDMI cable connected to your video source must be longer or equal to the length of the cable connected to your display.
The maximum supported video source cable length is 82 ft. (25m).
The maximum supported display cable length is 33 ft. (10m).




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

2879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2479402 8-May-2020 16:19
Send private message quote this post

Just to add to this.. it could also come down the the 'quality' of the HDMI cable the Electrician chose to install.

 

Did they tell you brand/supplier info?

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

Grant

 

 




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

 
 
 
 


1195 posts

Uber Geek


  #2479404 8-May-2020 16:24
Send private message quote this post

It's highly improbable that only one channel would be affected by the cable unless it was the only channel with a higher resolution, frame rate or perhaps a different colour space (unlikely). I don't watch sport, but from what I have seen, the quality can be downright awful at times. If everything is blocky, it's probably the video. If you are seeing signal drop outs or weird colours on the screen (such as green dots all over the place), it's likely the cable.

 

Over that distance however, I would be looking to use an HDMI over Cat5e/6 extender instead of an HDMI cable.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2479416 8-May-2020 16:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi Grant,

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply, it's only sky sport that is glitchy, all other sky channels are fine, we have tried a signal booster but it made no difference.

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply.

921 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479417 8-May-2020 16:41
Send private message quote this post

Would make sense to check with something plugged right into the decoder with a short cable first, but....

 

 

 

I have found the older Sky Decoders to have a weak as piss HDMI output. Couldn't even get 5m out of it. Put in a powered switch, 15m easy and probably would have got more. That might be an easy fix and cheaper than HDMI over CAT6, especially if the house wasn't wired with that in mind. 

 

https://www.digitus.info/en/products/video-and-audio/video-splitter/ds-46304/

 

 

 

Maybe something like that. 

 

 

 

Edit - what 'signal booster' did you try? Was it just a splitter like I linked to? It is odd that it's just the sports channels, but I wonder if these could be higher bit rate or something? But would think once they leave the decoder it would all be the same. 



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2479422 8-May-2020 16:51
Send private message quote this post

Hi, Sir Humphrey,

 

Yes that's my thinking also.

 

No signal drop-outs or weird colours, just the odd glitch, reading through the forum it appears this is common with sky sports.

 

We did run a spare Cat5 but the electrician used this for the red eye, (I think) so that may be an option also.

 

 

 

Thanks.



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2479430 8-May-2020 17:01
Send private message quote this post

Hi Wratterus,

 

 

 

That was my next step, to try a shorter cable to see if there was any difference. The splitter looks like a good option.

 

Sorry I'm unsure re the booster the electrician tested it while I wasn't here, I do know it wasn't a powered one though.

 

 

 

Thanks

 
 
 
 


921 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479435 8-May-2020 17:12
Send private message quote this post

elmo111:

 

....I do know it wasn't a powered one though.

 

 

Definitely would need to be powered. I would plug something in with a short cable and confirm it works OK. If it does, I would try a booster like was linked to earlier, or a switch like I linked to. In this situation I would tend to go for the splitter rather than the booster - the booster is generally designed to go at the far end of the cable, and 20m is probably going to be pushing it. Splitter is good for at least 15m. Maybe try and buy one from somewhere that will let you return it for a credit on a HDMI over CAT6 extender. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.