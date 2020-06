Just saw the about it being removed looking through Spark mobile plans. Guess from then on the only thing entertainment option will include is Netflix.

know they sold to Sky but from that wording looks like Spark will have no more part in Lightbox, probably just finish off incomplete contracts.

”Lightbox included until 6 July. Lightbox will be removed from all Spark mobile and broadband plans from 7 July 2020.”

From bottom page of:

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile-plans/endless-mobile.html