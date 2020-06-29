Greetings
OK, this is a bit odd, whenever i go to Lightbox to watch a show i am watching, it has the page with the show details and says on the left hand side, Play episode 6 season 5 or whatever, but as soon as I press play it starts playing season 1 eps 1, to get any other episode i need to go to the episodes page and select the episode i want.
eg currently i am watching Unforgettable and am on season 3 episode something, I turn everyhing on select lightbox, select Unforgettable click on the play episode X season 3 and it starts playing S1 Eps 1.
Is anyone else getting this?
i am trialling lightbox as a new user, and this is the behaviour i have seen since starting the trial