Lightbox on appleTV 4 always plays first episode when playing


#272523 29-Jun-2020 15:10
Greetings

 

 

 

OK, this is a bit odd, whenever i go to Lightbox to watch a show i am watching, it has the page with the show details and says on the left hand side, Play episode 6 season 5 or whatever, but as soon as I press play it starts playing season 1 eps 1, to get any other episode i need to go to the episodes page and select the episode i want.

 

 

 

eg currently i am watching Unforgettable and am on season 3 episode something, I turn everyhing on select lightbox, select Unforgettable click on the play episode X season 3 and it starts playing S1 Eps 1.

 

 

 

Is anyone else getting this?

 

 

 

i am trialling lightbox as a new user, and this is the behaviour i have seen since starting the trial




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Create new topic
  #2514514 29-Jun-2020 15:18
I've had similar issues where it would play some old episode.  I think maybe it it is not registered as 'watched' then it will go back to it each time. 

 

Maybe seek to the end of the first episode and let the player reach the end.

 

I've seen this on netflix before too. Not that common though. 

Create new topic



