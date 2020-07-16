My Brother is in a permanent care facility and in his room there is a basic TV on the wall that has most / all the freeview channels

it's only about a 22-26" (Phillips?) and the picture quality is pretty average

My brother would like to get sky TV. I've spoken to the management at the facility and they have Sky aerial(s) on the building and each room has a Sky / UHF aerial plug as well as red / white / yellow RCA leads on the wall. Many other residents there have large TV's on the wall

They said the TV in the room is not equipped to get sky - and it is too small anyway. they said we just need to get a new TV and mounting bracket, then get sky to come out and install the set top box.

the maintenance man at the facility will install the TV on the wall if we supply the appropriate bracket

But my wife said you no longer need the set top box - you just need a smart TV with the Sky TV app - is this correct??

I just want to get some advice before I phone sky TV and fork out on a TV for my brother

thanks in advance