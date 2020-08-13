As per market research survey.
They're asking questions like if you'd pay $199 one off for it and keep, even if you unsubscribe. Or pay $19 a month for 12 months then yours to keep.
If they make their app for all android tv devices then good, if its just for their 4 years too late to market device, then meh. If they will let these be multiroom where its a limited number of streams vs number of devices then it would suit many people I know who resent the multiroom charge but have to because they want to watch in different locations in the house.
Did they really make a spelling mistake in their marketing material? ulta HD? lol
I was going to say two years late, but can accept four.
Needs to cost me no more than I currently pay (pfft).
I assume the 4K is by internet as satellite struggles to provide FHD.
But big ticks for progress though.
It's simply an Nvidia Shield TV with a shortcut on the remote to get to their app instead of Netflix on the original device.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/shield/shield-tv/
I have been using the Nvidia Shield TV for a while and its quite a good device with AI 4k upscaling and fast cpu in general. It will be interesting to see how much they will be selling these in NZ and also if they will force customers to get a subscription to their services.
If its a shield Tv then bingo, fantastic... that would mean local support for most of the NZ apps and make it much easier. I've got two of the 2017 models and they run rings around my X950G sony TV in terms of performance etc.
I'd be more curious about the number of streams etc. and whether they would still want the multi-room costs.