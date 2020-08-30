Building new house - with (legal) flat (Minor Dwelling) under.

When the long-run goes on in 5 weeks, I will have all the scaffolding up - allowing safe access to the 5 m high ridgeline.

We're north of Auckland - facing North and neighbouring houses get Freeview (from Waiatarua) with a high antenna.

So I will need to put any antenna up high on my roof's ridgeline - not a fascia mount.

I'll put a UHF antenna up for Freeview - but what about Sky ?

We've no interest in Sky'sservice - but a tenant (in the flat) might.

Also a very small chance we might rent the house out - if we go travelling.

(a) Is there a good likelihood that Sky will soon (ie: 6 months) offer their channels over Internet ?

If so - I won't bother with a dish. It is pretty old tech - and ugly.

(b) Is it worth sticking a new or 2nd-hand dish up on the roof for possible use by the tenant ?

Can I buy a new one without a contract ? Or a used one at a reasonable price ?

(c) Running coax cable from the UHF (in the attic) down to 2 spots in the flat and four in the house.

Doubt more than 2 ever in use at once - but easy to boost if I need to.

TIA for any insights.