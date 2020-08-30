Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky and New Build

pdh



120 posts

Master Geek


#274595 30-Aug-2020 20:51
Send private message quote this post

Building new house - with (legal) flat (Minor Dwelling) under.

 

When the long-run goes on in 5 weeks, I will have all the scaffolding up - allowing safe access to the 5 m high ridgeline.

 

We're north of Auckland - facing North and neighbouring houses get Freeview (from Waiatarua) with a high antenna.
So I will need to put any antenna up high on my roof's ridgeline - not a fascia mount.

 

I'll put a UHF antenna up for Freeview - but what about Sky ?

 

We've no interest in Sky'sservice - but a tenant (in the flat) might.
Also a very small chance we might rent the house out - if we go travelling.

 

(a) Is there a good likelihood that Sky will soon (ie: 6 months) offer their channels over Internet ?  
      If so - I won't bother with a dish. It is pretty old tech - and ugly.

 

(b) Is it worth sticking a new or 2nd-hand dish up on the roof for possible use by the tenant ? 
     Can I buy a new one without a contract ? Or a used one at a reasonable price ?

 

(c) Running coax cable from the UHF (in the attic) down to 2 spots in the flat and four in the house.
     Doubt more than 2 ever in use at once - but easy to boost if I need to.

 

TIA for any insights.

Create new topic
2053 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2552661 30-Aug-2020 21:19
Send private message quote this post

Sky are looking to introduce a new device based on Android TV that can run over satellite or the internet and with Vodafone TV with Sky already delivered over the internet I wouldn't be concerned about installing a new dish at all... just ensure that you've got ethernet ports to where a tv would likely be placed.

1074 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2552663 30-Aug-2020 21:23
Send private message quote this post

You can currently get sky (and free) channels via the internet by purchasing Vodafone TV boxes.

I have heard of cheaper(kiwibuild style) new build houses in new devolpments omitting both sat dishes.

Personally I would put UHF and a sat dish on (in addition to full strctured network wiring (I have 4 drops behind my TV, 3 in use). Not that expensive to buy a dish and uhf antenna, and much easier to do while scaffolding is up. At min put in coax runs.

A decent percentage of the population has sky, and some will move with their old sky box packed.

As a side note sky normally does installs for free when you sign up, but they do it quite messy. No mousing down walls and faceplate. You get external wire runs and a fixed wire hanging out of the wall...

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.