Does anyone have a good recommendation of somewhere to find out what and when new shows and new seasons are coming to Sky TV channels during the month (or even week)?
We used to use the Skywatch magazine to find out what shows were starting during the month, but now Sky has stopping make it (printed issues was stopped during the first COVID-19 lockdown and now the digital one has now been stopped as well). 😢 The online / onscreen guide is useless for this purpose, as are listings in TV Guide or NZ Herald, since none of these tell you what is new. There's nothing on Sky's website, apart from the one or two "big hits" they're trying to promote.