Forums Sky, Neon, Lightbox [Q] How to find out about new shows / seasons on Sky?


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#275655 2-Sep-2020 14:47
Does anyone have a good recommendation of somewhere to find out what and when new shows and new seasons are coming to Sky TV channels during the month (or even week)?

 

 

 

We used to use the Skywatch magazine to find out what shows were starting during the month, but now Sky has stopping make it (printed issues was stopped during the first COVID-19 lockdown and now the digital one has now been stopped as well).  😢  The online / onscreen guide is useless for this purpose, as are listings in TV Guide or NZ Herald, since none of these tell you what is new. There's nothing on Sky's website, apart from the one or two "big hits" they're trying to promote.

119 posts

Master Geek


  #2555707 2-Sep-2020 14:55
Agree the box is a shocker for that.

 

I found the best way to find shows / movies is to use the android sky go app as that allows you to filter by category etc plus keyword searching.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2555718 2-Sep-2020 15:09
What I'm looking for is just a simple list of only up-coming new shows / seasons, or at least somewhere that marks shows as "new". The Skywatch magazine used to have pages in the front telling you about the new shows for the month.

 

 

 

Having to search for shows is a bit ridiculous. You would have to keep a long list of shows you want to see and then keep searching for them all every week just in case they're returning (it's bad enough having to manually check that the box is actually going to record the shows you want to watch because the "Series Link" is somewhat flakey). Unless you had read about them elsewhere and added them to your search list, you would never know about brand new shows.

 
 
 
 


1765 posts

Uber Geek


  #2555730 2-Sep-2020 15:23
I keep my eye on Screenscribe.  https://www.screenscribe.net

 

From week to week it has updates on whats coming up on Sky, TVNZ, Mediaworks, Netflix, Amazon, Neon etc 

 

But I agree with you its frustrating not knowing what new content is being released on any particular platform in the coming week(s).

197 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2555751 2-Sep-2020 15:52
Maybe their facebook / social media? https://www.facebook.com/skynewzealand

 

Or subscribe to their marketing emails so they spam you with what is new each month?

 

 

 

 

