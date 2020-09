https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/122681735/sky-tv-reports-157-million-annual-loss-after-big-writedown

"Sky Television has reported a loss of $157 million for the year to June 30, after a $178m write-down.

The company’s operating profit before the impairment was $45m.

Sky TV said its revenues were towards the upper end of guidance at $748m, thanks to a 35 per cent increase in streaming revenues.

It had forecast revenues of $730m to $750m."

Not unsurprising.