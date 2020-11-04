Hi mine has got 2014 firmware which is most recent.

Problem is when I shift to Daylight Savings, EPG times get stuffed up. For example system time will be 10:00 but EPG will be not daylight saving = 09:00, which means EPG shows wrong channel information. Turn saving off, and correct EPG shows, but times are out. Any ideas?

After playing around more, seems the only way is to turn Daylight off and put up with it being an hour out. It also is a bit flakey when setting time that EPG does not change until you flick Daylight Saving a couple of times. What would possibly fix it would be daylight off and timezone +13 but max is +12.

Perhaps there is a later firmware fix?

Also I wonder if there is a way to get current selected program in EPG to be copied to Timer Record?

Thanks,

Al.