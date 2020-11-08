Hi

Over the last month or so we have been getting lots of "signal lost due to Atmospheric conditions" screens on our Mysky but if we switch our Samsung TV to satellite Freeview using the built in receiver it runs perfectly using all the same cabling satellite dish etc.

Normally our Sky runs good as gold

couple of questions

Does Mysky need a better signal strength than Freeview causing the problem ( i.e. could it be our dish has moved )

or could it be a problem with our Mysky box

Grateful for any advice

Thanks Pete