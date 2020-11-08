Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox
Atmospheric conditions question
#279784 8-Nov-2020 16:34
Hi

 

Over the last month or so we have been getting lots of "signal lost due to Atmospheric conditions" screens on our Mysky but if we switch our Samsung TV to satellite Freeview using the built in receiver it runs perfectly using all the same cabling satellite  dish etc.

 

Normally our Sky runs good as gold 

 

couple of questions 

 

Does Mysky need a better signal strength than Freeview causing the problem ( i.e. could it be our dish has moved )

 

or could it be a problem with our Mysky box 

 

Grateful for any advice 

 

Thanks Pete

 

 

  #2600003 8-Nov-2020 16:53
Sky Transponders use DVB -S2 which is more  suspectable to atmospheric issues as they use 8PSK mode

 

 

 

 

