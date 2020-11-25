Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky is good.......please don't shoot me.
MikeB4

17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#280087 25-Nov-2020 16:47
Send private message

Recently my patience with Vodafone TV Gen2 ran out and I have closed my service and assigned the puck to the garage tech storage. I resubscribed to SkyTV online on Friday evening and it was installed Monday lunchtime. The installer updated the LNB, ran some new cabling and set up the box. He said the signal was OK before he changed the LNB and cable but decided to up date to future proof it. He tidied the cabling and zipped tied it all out of sight behind my shelving.

 

As for Sky the UI is orders of magnitude better than the Vodafone UI, easier to read, faster to migrate and altogether a better experience. The picture quality is better and so far I have experienced zero issues and everything work unlike the bug fest that Vodafone TV Gen 2 is. 

 

I have had a small play with Sky Go and it seems to work well on my iPad and iPhone. The Guide App is good and remote record setting works well. I know some folks have issues and there are complaints about Sky however all in all it has been a very positive start and I am more than pleased with the Sky service. 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2610711 25-Nov-2020 17:47
Send private message

Did you manage to get a good sign-up deal via the Sky deals thread?

Stu1
1029 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2610714 25-Nov-2020 18:18
Send private message

Do you get HD these days or have to pay 15 a month still?

GeekGuy
537 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2610727 25-Nov-2020 18:35
Send private message

Have you tested it when it rains ?



MikeB4

17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610730 25-Nov-2020 18:41
Send private message

I didn’t notice the pricing as it wasn’t an influencer. As for raining, it was raining today without any issues.

networkn
27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610734 25-Nov-2020 18:50
Send private message

The benefit of Sky, is that it just works. You may pay for that priviledge but it's simple enough for the vast majority of Kiwis to use without much in the way of training. It's an entirely end to end Sky controlled solution which makes support pretty good.

 

I like how channels are specific content curated, and whilst I don't always agree with the balance, it does mean if I switch to Food, I will get Food, and History, I'll get History.

 

They are trying to innovate and for some it will never be enough, but it's one of the first payments that goes out of our account monthly, and I never resent it.

 

Recently, during an AB's game of all things, we lost the signal due to exceptionally heavy rain. It's the first time it's happened in over 10 years. I wish my Netflix was as reliable.

 

 

 

 

rugrat
2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2610737 25-Nov-2020 18:56
Send private message

Stu1: Do you get HD these days or have to pay 15 a month still?

 

HD is now free. From memory it was $10. Recording charge is $15 which still applies at full price. There's a Sky deals thread that gets around this if don't have Sky currently.

 

Also on the entertainment channels discovery etc is HD where to my knowledge Vodafone TV is SD. They've been promising HD  for ages but still lagging behind.

 

Also I check Sky deals for existing subscribers each month. This month until 30th November movies $10, entertainment $15 for two months.

 

Also Skygo works with chromecast or airplay to get picture on big TV. Bottom of web page existing customers deals following link.

 

https://www.sky.co.nz/offers

 

The mysky box in my view has better pros then cons compared to Vodafone TV

 

SkyGo is also in my view superior to Vodafone TV's applic, can use with chromecast or airplay to big TV screen as well.

 

I'm sure Mike will be a lot happier.

 

 

 

 

Rushmere
87 posts

Master Geek


  #2610744 25-Nov-2020 19:20
Send private message

I must admit I’ve been seriously considering going back to Sky.

 

I miss the days of simplicity, everything just working, and everything in one place, and I’m starting to think it’s worth paying the extra money for it.

 

I have been thinking about signing up via Vodafone TV so I won’t need a dish, but maybe that’s missing the point of going back to simplicity?



alasta
5654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610789 25-Nov-2020 19:27
Send private message

I like simplicity too and I find my Apple TV really easy to use, but Sky or Freeview will suit some people better depending on what you want to watch. Or you can have both!

 

Anything has to be better than Vodafone TV.

tdgeek
26257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610808 25-Nov-2020 20:14
Send private message

alasta:

 

I like simplicity too and I find my Apple TV really easy to use, but Sky or Freeview will suit some people better depending on what you want to watch. Or you can have both!

 

 

 

 

If you have Sky you have Freeview or at least FTA

 

Ironically I have Sky but I also have every other SVOD, which is probably not cost effective, but its there. I like FTA convenience, Sport, Docos. Recording. Others like other variations, there is plenty there.

MikeB4

17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2610811 25-Nov-2020 20:24
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

If you have Sky you have Freeview or at least FTA

 

Ironically I have Sky but I also have every other SVOD, which is probably not cost effective, but its there. I like FTA convenience, Sport, Docos. Recording. Others like other variations, there is plenty there.

 

 

 

 

We also sub to Netflix, Prime and ATV+. Just dropped Disney as we were not watching it. Have not watched Netflix much as their NZ line up seems to be deteriorating of late.

 

I like convenience of Sky as I don't have to spend countless minutes looking for something worth watching.

tdgeek
26257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610816 25-Nov-2020 20:35
Send private message

MikeB4:

 

tdgeek:

 

If you have Sky you have Freeview or at least FTA

 

Ironically I have Sky but I also have every other SVOD, which is probably not cost effective, but its there. I like FTA convenience, Sport, Docos. Recording. Others like other variations, there is plenty there.

 

 

 

 

We also sub to Netflix, Prime and ATV+. Just dropped Disney as we were not watching it. Have not watched Netflix much as their NZ line up seems to be deteriorating of late.

 

I like convenience of Sky as I don't have to spend countless minutes looking for something worth watching.

 

 

I agree Mike.There is actually quite a variety. Found a gardening series, watched a bit of CI (OMG Ted Bundy) there is a bit of everything.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 