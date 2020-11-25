Recently my patience with Vodafone TV Gen2 ran out and I have closed my service and assigned the puck to the garage tech storage. I resubscribed to SkyTV online on Friday evening and it was installed Monday lunchtime. The installer updated the LNB, ran some new cabling and set up the box. He said the signal was OK before he changed the LNB and cable but decided to up date to future proof it. He tidied the cabling and zipped tied it all out of sight behind my shelving.

As for Sky the UI is orders of magnitude better than the Vodafone UI, easier to read, faster to migrate and altogether a better experience. The picture quality is better and so far I have experienced zero issues and everything work unlike the bug fest that Vodafone TV Gen 2 is.

I have had a small play with Sky Go and it seems to work well on my iPad and iPhone. The Guide App is good and remote record setting works well. I know some folks have issues and there are complaints about Sky however all in all it has been a very positive start and I am more than pleased with the Sky service.