I have Sky and Neon at moment. Sky comes with SkyGo.

Neon gives me a wide range of content, to get same content on Sky would cost more, example Neon near $14, cheaper with Spark bundle.

If wish to watch Knives out movie and His Dark Materials, both available on Neon, through Sky would cost around additional $30, Sky Movies plus SoHo.

Also I experimented with SuperGirl with airplay and only got mono through surround sound system on SkyGo airplay, where with Neon got sound out all speakers, with amp set to drama mode.

Also I watched The Hunters, a kids one which I enjoyed on Neon, as far as can tell not on Sky at all. Searched SkyGo nothing came up.

If subscribe to Sky Movies though looks like bigger range movies on SkyGo compared Neon, but Neon seems to get the latest ones, there just available shorter time.

With Sky through box get Dolby Digital, where don't through Neon, but sound is better through Neon then SkyGo

My 2 cents worth, summary, additional thing you'll get Sky and Entertainment is News and Doco's mainly - can get most content that is on Neon but will cost additional to access.