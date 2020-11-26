I currently subscribe to Neon via Spark, and I'm wondering if I still need it if I get Sky.
If I get Sky Basic + Entertainment, is the Neon content generally available there as well, or is it different content?
I have Sky and Neon at moment. Sky comes with SkyGo.
Neon gives me a wide range of content, to get same content on Sky would cost more, example Neon near $14, cheaper with Spark bundle.
If wish to watch Knives out movie and His Dark Materials, both available on Neon, through Sky would cost around additional $30, Sky Movies plus SoHo.
Also I experimented with SuperGirl with airplay and only got mono through surround sound system on SkyGo airplay, where with Neon got sound out all speakers, with amp set to drama mode.
Also I watched The Hunters, a kids one which I enjoyed on Neon, as far as can tell not on Sky at all. Searched SkyGo nothing came up.
If subscribe to Sky Movies though looks like bigger range movies on SkyGo compared Neon, but Neon seems to get the latest ones, there just available shorter time.
With Sky through box get Dolby Digital, where don't through Neon, but sound is better through Neon then SkyGo
My 2 cents worth, summary, additional thing you'll get Sky and Entertainment is News and Doco's mainly - can get most content that is on Neon but will cost additional to access.
Does anyone have any insight into if OnDemand downloads in the SKY BOX is in HD? or if there are plans to do this?
I believe the on demand downloads to the sky box are currently SD (even if the broadcast over satellite is HD)
That probably won't change in the immediate future - maybe with a new Sky Box?
Sky Go is currently undergoing a revamp onto a new digital platform. So while the current Sky Go app has its issues with image/sound quality that may very soon be upgraded to be on par with Neon.
Does anyone have any insight into if OnDemand downloads in the SKY BOX is in HD? or if there are plans to do this?
Maybe Sky Go with chrome-cast or airplay may give a better picture. This sort of indicates it’s 1080p
