Sky Boss steps down
JPNZ

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280175 1-Dec-2020 09:22
Just released, thought he was making a decent change in things over the last 2 years..

 

"Sky Television chief executive Martin Stewart has resigned less than two years into the job and plans to return to Europe, the pay television firm has said in surprise announcement.

 

The company said in a statement to the NZX that the company’s chief commercial officer, Sophie Moloney, had been appointed chief executive “effective immediately”.

 

“Martin will be available to assist Sky as needed over the next three months to ensure an orderly handover and transition,” the statement said."




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

 1 | 2
networkn
27244 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613763 1-Dec-2020 09:30
That is quite unfortunate. Not being able to go back and forwards to Europe freely was probably a decent factor in that decision I would surmise.

 

I think he made some positive changes and there are promising developments coming.  I hope Sophie can continue to innovate.

 

Probably one of the most important aspects of his role is one that was a behind the scenes thing, changing the culture of Sky and it's broadcast rights team from being arrogant and bullish to co-operative and "us" focused.

 

Now we wait for the usual suspects to jump in and rubbish Sky for a couple of pages :)

 

 

antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2613840 1-Dec-2020 10:29
networkn:

 

Now we wait for the usual suspects to jump in and rubbish Sky for a couple of pages :)

 

 

Sky bad, grrr. Expensive, no digital, sports rights grrr. Monopoly grrr. Oddly it's often the same people who will happily defend the telcos and other businesses to the ends of the earth...

 

Seriously though, all the best to Martin, I do think he's set the Sky business on a much better path than it was. I hope Sophie Moloney can continue that momentum.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613841 1-Dec-2020 10:33
With the Govt saying last week that NZ borders will be closed for at least 12 months still, and realistically up to 18 months, it wouldn't surprise me if we hear of more stories like this. Assuming vaccine rollouts occur as planned Europe and the US will potentially return to some form of normality by the middle of the year, so it's going to be tough being effectively trapped in NZ.

 

 



networkn
27244 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613845 1-Dec-2020 10:42
sbiddle:

 

With the Govt saying last week that NZ borders will be closed for at least 12 months still, and realistically up to 18 months.

 

 

I missed that announcement? Was it formally disclosed for another 12 months?

frankv
5052 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613847 1-Dec-2020 10:44
networkn:

 

That is quite unfortunate. Not being able to go back and forwards to Europe freely was probably a decent factor in that decision I would surmise.

 

 

It seems to be a bit of a rush for that to be the reason, I surmise. But perhaps there are reasons why he would want to go to Europe immediately.

 

 

networkn
27244 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613849 1-Dec-2020 10:46
frankv:

 

 

 

It seems to be a bit of a rush for that to be the reason, I surmise. But perhaps there are reasons why he would want to go to Europe immediately.

 

 

 

 

Well, if he is leaving, then perhaps he wanted to be back in the UK for Xmas with his family?

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15434 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613879 1-Dec-2020 11:19
networkn:

 

Now we wait for the usual suspects to jump in and rubbish Sky for a couple of pages :)

 

 

 

 

As an official 'usual suspect', I thought Sky was (slowly!) creeping in the right direction and making good changes. It does not (yet) represent a value proposition for my use case, but I hope the improvements continue. Good luck to them.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



tdgeek
26273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613883 1-Dec-2020 11:34
I feel they will continue to push forward. Its tough when you are managing expensive content in a country where its difficult to achieve economies of scale, and a crowded media industry.

cws82us
770 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2613884 1-Dec-2020 11:36
Why not sky save money and team up with foxtel in Aus. it will save them heaps




The Biggest and the Best.

networkn
27244 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613886 1-Dec-2020 11:40
cws82us:

 

Why not sky save money and team up with foxtel in Aus. it will save them heaps

 

 

If you think Sky is slow to innovate and difficult to deal with, you should take a look at Foxtel :)

 

 

tdgeek
26273 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613888 1-Dec-2020 11:44
cws82us:

 

Why not sky save money and team up with foxtel in Aus. it will save them heaps

 

 

Foxtel would want to clip the ticket, and the owners of the content won't want another party hiving off Foxtel for free. Not sure how Sky could hold hands and save money. If they merged, that would work. We get Foxtel here. Ideally at the equivalent of A$ prices. That way you dont need NZ employees at all, except a few to coordinate dish installs. I'd rather keep the revenue in NZ, the employees employed.

rugrat
2722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613905 1-Dec-2020 12:13
Sad to see him go. Don’t know if he’d turn things around for Sky, but at least he was trying. 


 

 

MikeB4
17047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613911 1-Dec-2020 12:26
Following the announcement my shares made a modest gain so all is well. I hope the new incumbent will continue down the current path. 

lxsw20
2893 posts

Uber Geek


  #2613926 1-Dec-2020 12:59
cws82us:

 

Why not sky save money and team up with foxtel in Aus. it will save them heaps

 

 

 

 

No thanks. The less NZ media in the hands of the Murdoch family, the better.

rugrat
2722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613928 1-Dec-2020 13:00
MikeB4:

 

Following the announcement my shares made a modest gain so all is well. I hope the new incumbent will continue down the current path. 

 

 

Are your shares in Sky?

 

https://nz.finance.yahoo.com/quote/SKT.NZ/

 

 

 

Had to fix my post and the shares have dropped further now -4.76% 12.37pm.

