Just released, thought he was making a decent change in things over the last 2 years..

"Sky Television chief executive Martin Stewart has resigned less than two years into the job and plans to return to Europe, the pay television firm has said in surprise announcement.

The company said in a statement to the NZX that the company’s chief commercial officer, Sophie Moloney, had been appointed chief executive “effective immediately”.

“Martin will be available to assist Sky as needed over the next three months to ensure an orderly handover and transition,” the statement said."