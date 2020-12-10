Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingAdobe flash blocked from jan 14, rip nz streaming sites like skygo, tvnz
#280361 10-Dec-2020 13:59
As per title

Adobe flash will be blocked from running from jan 15,

Some nz streaming sites still use flash like skygo, neon and tvnzod and 3now.

I wonder if they are aware.




mattwnz
  #2619467 10-Dec-2020 14:02
My browser says it will stop supporting it in December. But how will it's usage be blocked if someone downloads  a plugin to continue using it with certain browsers? Flash has never worked on ios devices anyway, and Apple effectively killed flash when they decided to not support it due to the resources it needs .  I am also guessing some local interfaces on some software still use it.

Kookoo
  #2619474 10-Dec-2020 14:10
AFAIK they only use Flash for streaming to IE clients. So - no change for them except for a major simplification of no longer having to support outdated technology - IE and Flash.




hio77
  #2619485 10-Dec-2020 14:25
i see flash used extremely rarely... about the only thing i have to turn it on for is when vmwares half-arsed HTML5 client hits a limit....




openmedia
  #2619505 10-Dec-2020 15:03
No flash required here and I'm using Firefox & Linux to access TVNZ. Everything is just HLS streamed.

 

 

 

Good riddance to flash personally




Lias
  #2619639 10-Dec-2020 19:36
Flash should have been killed a very long time ago.




sdavisnz

  #2634510 12-Jan-2021 19:14
its finally happened,

 

 

 

had a few service calls at work today, some clients had old systems in place using flash, all dead now, force upgrade time..

 

 

 

anyone else have adobe flash service calls today?




