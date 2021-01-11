Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxAnnoying Problem with an error message
WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#280804 11-Jan-2021 19:13
Send private message

Hi

 

I was wondering if anyone is having any issues like the ones I am having.

 

We have experienced this across 3 different tv series on Neon now, after gettings so many episodes into the series, we get this message "Error loading Video", yet the video is playing in the background with sound perfectly fine and no matter what you do, force close, uninstall, reinstall and clearing the cache it just doesn't fix the issue or restarting the whole device. But after 24 hours things start to work fine again and then it happens again after a further few episodes, however this time around it has been 3 days and its still not working again

 

This issue is not happening when watching on ipad or casting from an ipad or iphone or using on the windows version of firefox.

 

 

 

The device in question, that the issue is occuring on is:

 

SmartUV Tv

 

Brand New Box

 

Fully up-to-date

 

Internet connection vdsl 65Mbps, device is also only 7 metres from the modem

 

 

 

See attached image, you can see the video playing in the back and the error message overlayed

 

ARK

ARK
30 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2668659 6-Mar-2021 07:30
Send private message

Hmmm, I see your post is almost a couple of months old with no replies. Hopefully resolved. 
Well, I’ll try with a Neon error that I’m experiencing on the Apple OS platforms in my house.

 

i’ll be happily watching Neon and then it bombs out with a “Something went wrong error”. To get the stream working again I reboot the Apple TV or router or hold my tongue a certain way. But it keeps reocurring. Only started the last week.

 

Happening on both TVOS and iOS (iPad) apps. Other streaming services such as Netflix are sweet. Broadband speed good.

 

 

 

Anyone else getting this or am I just special?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6352 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806140 2-Nov-2021 13:31
Send private message

@ARK Did you get this sorted and if so I’d be keen to know what the problem or solution was.

 

Have recently signed up for Neon. Watching via the Neon app on ATV and it runs for a while then keep getting “An error occurred - please try again”. Screen freezes, can’t do anything, can’t exit Neon. 

Have re-powered the ATV, deleted the Neon app and reinstalled - nothing fixes it. All other streaming on ATV works fine. Have to use WiFi - cable not an option. We have fast fibre - ATV  speed test shows about 500/500.

 

The same thing is happening on two separate ATVs we have in the house.

 

Have raised this with Neon and they’re ‘looking into it’ but support via email is pretty frustrating.

 

Has anyone else had issues with Neon on ATV? Also noted the rewind and fast forward controls on the ATV remote don’t work with the Neon app. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

old3eyes
8852 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806143 2-Nov-2021 13:35
Send private message

There's an ongoing issue with Neon and casting of programs with closed captioned programs.  There's a big thread on their Facebook page. 




Regards,

Old3eyes



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6352 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806145 2-Nov-2021 13:38
Send private message

old3eyes:

 

There's an ongoing issue with Neon and casting of programs with closed captioned programs.  There's a big thread on their Facebook page. 

 

 

Aware of that thanks but that’s not my issue.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

old3eyes
8852 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806147 2-Nov-2021 13:39
Send private message

eracode:

 

old3eyes:

 

There's an ongoing issue with Neon and casting of programs with closed captioned programs.  There's a big thread on their Facebook page. 

 

 

Aware of that thanks but that’s not my issue.

 

 

Thanx. I thought that it may be been related in some way .




Regards,

Old3eyes

Groucho
440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2806231 2-Nov-2021 14:59
Send private message

Not Neon but occasionally have a very similar problem with TVNZ OnDemand's app on a Xiaomi MI Box S (Android TV).  It'll randomly come up with a generic full screen 'playback error' but the video and sound are quite happily playing in the background.

ARK

ARK
30 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2806286 2-Nov-2021 15:14
Send private message

eracode:

 

@ARK Did you get this sorted and if so I’d be keen to know what the problem or solution was.

 

Have recently signed up for Neon. Watching via the Neon app on ATV and it runs for a while then keep getting “An error occurred - please try again”. Screen freezes, can’t do anything, can’t exit Neon. 

Have re-powered the ATV, deleted the Neon app and reinstalled - nothing fixes it. All other streaming on ATV works fine. Have to use WiFi - cable not an option. We have fast fibre - ATV  speed test shows about 500/500.

 

The same thing is happening on two separate ATVs we have in the house.

 

Have raised this with Neon and they’re ‘looking into it’ but support via email is pretty frustrating.

 

Has anyone else had issues with Neon on ATV? Also noted the rewind and fast forward controls on the ATV remote don’t work with the Neon app. 

 

 

I did sort it, but it was my own fault.

 

I run a VPN and I'd created some manual domain entries to try and get another overseas Sky service working in NZ.  Seems these entries were upsetting Neon's CDN servers and interrupting the service. Once I removed those entries, it worked sweet.

 

So, no fault of Neon's - I broke it myself!



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6352 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806315 2-Nov-2021 16:25
Send private message

@ARK Bingo - thanks, I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. I use a DNS-modifying service and I was starting to wonder if it is the altered DNS settings I’m using on the ATVs that are causing the problem. Your post prompted testing just now that seems to point that way. Will test further.

 

If this is the cause of my issue, it’s annoying because I really want the manual DNS settings on the ATV to be able to watch ‘other’ content. If I change the DNS to automatic on ATV, we’ll be able to watch Neon but not the other stuff, and vice versa. 

There may be a work-around where I leave auto-DNS on the TV itself and watch Neon on the TV - and have manual DNS on the ATV for other stuff.

 

On another point, do you have the other issue I have where the rewind and fast forward controls on your ATV remote don’t work with the Neon app on ATV?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

ARK

ARK
30 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2806352 2-Nov-2021 19:02
Send private message

Hmmm. I think if you want to preserve your DNS settings but not detrimentally affect other services like Neon then yes, you may need to configure DNS servers differently on various devices.

Re. FF and RW. Well, you don’t or can’t fast forward or rewind as such can you? I can pause and move to a point further or backwards in the stream but it’s not the same as FF or RW as you might for a “recorded” video. Pausing and moving backwards and forwards in the stream works fine for me. I find the Apple TV remote app on my iPhone to be the easiest to use.

