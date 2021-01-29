Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxCan a Panasonic DMR-BWT760GN recorder record Sky?
Brozo

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#281104 29-Jan-2021 18:09
Send private message

Parents recently bought a Panasonic DMR-BWT760GN recorder, with the attendant telling them they would be able to record Sky, but after setting it up that doesn't seem to be the case. The TV guide does not calibrate with Sky's (and only seems to calibrate with a Freeview tv guide), so the only way to actually record anything is to physically press record on live TV. I'm wondering whether I have to take additional steps to sync the two together or if they were misled into making the purchase.

 

Have any Sky users had experience with this (or other) recorders before and be able to give me a few pointers? Cheers

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644213 29-Jan-2021 18:17
Send private message

Based on the specifications, it should be able to record Sky (or any other signal) from an analogue video input. Many devices can't even do that as they simply store the data streams from the broadcast signal. In the analogue days, they all needed their own encoders, so recording from an external source was commonplace.

 

So, no. You cannot access the Sky programme guide, watch or record Sky broadcasts directly on the device. You can only connect the Sky decoder to it and watch/record through this device.

 

If Sky has an app, you may be able to access that content.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
bmr63
34 posts

Geek


  #2646677 3-Feb-2021 22:03
Send private message

Yes it’s probably a case of miscommunication. As the other respondent said, you can only record Sky on the Panasonic box if you set up an analogue connection. I have a much older version of the Panasonic box and do this occasionally.

 

Another point, to watch out for is the Digital Rights capabilities of each box. What you’ll find is that most Sky Content will record ok, but some content (in particular movies) will not record a picture on the Panasonic unless you put a video scrubber between each box (ie on the video link).

gareth41
704 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646765 4-Feb-2021 09:29
Send private message

Why not just use the MySky PVR?  If you really want to use a non official PVR with Sky, there are some Sat PVR's you can get which have a smartcard slot, just check that it supports NDS smartcards as that's what Sky use.  These PVR's will dump the satellite transport stream straight to disk for playback later.  Some particular PVR's are popular with caravan's/motorhomes as they use 12v.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 