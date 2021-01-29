Parents recently bought a Panasonic DMR-BWT760GN recorder, with the attendant telling them they would be able to record Sky, but after setting it up that doesn't seem to be the case. The TV guide does not calibrate with Sky's (and only seems to calibrate with a Freeview tv guide), so the only way to actually record anything is to physically press record on live TV. I'm wondering whether I have to take additional steps to sync the two together or if they were misled into making the purchase.

Have any Sky users had experience with this (or other) recorders before and be able to give me a few pointers? Cheers