Sky Channel changes March
#281175 4-Feb-2021 03:05
https://www.sky.co.nz/channel-changes

 

 

 

Summary: Discovery being moved into start up, Food Network channel closing, content being put into living channel on Entertainment.

 

SoHo second channel closing. Says same number of shows, they’ll just repeat less often.

 

New channel Investigation Discovery being launched Entertainment package, looks like a crime documentary  channel.

 

Even though I’ll gain with addition of discovery on startup, doesn’t inspire me much, I’m at a point where I’m considering options with Sky, for content that I like think getting better value and quality from overseas streaming providers.

  #2646721 4-Feb-2021 03:24
They are already moving food shows to Turbo!

  #2646735 4-Feb-2021 07:59
I wont miss the Food Network it has been rubbish for over twelve months. Mainly baking and American burger repeats.

