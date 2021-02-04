https://www.sky.co.nz/channel-changes

Summary: Discovery being moved into start up, Food Network channel closing, content being put into living channel on Entertainment.

SoHo second channel closing. Says same number of shows, they’ll just repeat less often.

New channel Investigation Discovery being launched Entertainment package, looks like a crime documentary channel.





Even though I’ll gain with addition of discovery on startup, doesn’t inspire me much, I’m at a point where I’m considering options with Sky, for content that I like think getting better value and quality from overseas streaming providers.