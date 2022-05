Just taken advantage of a Spark offer of Neon free for 3 months.

I used to have Lightbox right up until the time it was sold to Sky.

At that point there was an unoffical/not properly supported Android TV app for Lightbox that I had running (v 1.0.5). It even worked when LB was first rebadged as Neon.

Bt now it does not work.

Is there a Neon or LB app that does currentley work with Android TV or will I have to resort to casting LB from the phone?