Interested to hear if others are having issues.

I tried to watch the Canterbury vs Wellington Super Rugby game on the 7th and couldn't until half time.

Basically any way I tried to watch it in a browser failed - It would start playing part of a Chiefs vs Highlanders replay, go for about 30 seconds and just stop.

Every time I tried it played exactly the same bit of the game, if I hit the live TV catchup or tried scrubbing the timeline it was the same.

Tried two browsers on that PC and tried my laptop and all the same.

It worked on Ipad but can't say four of us wanted to crowd round an Ipad so we watched a dodgy stream while I kept trying on the Laptop and contacted support.

It worked almost perfectly finally at half time but even then once the game finished I could scrub back to the beginning of the game but it refused to scrub before 4:20 even though that coverage block / programming guide entry started at 4pm. I had similar issues with scrubbing back and inability to pause and play without it jumping forward to live and refusing to go back last weekend.

Thats two games in a row (I only watch Super Rugby on my Subscription and even then only Crusaders games) where its played up.

Wanting to know if others are seeing the same - I have seen some reports of issues with pause and timeline rewinds but not being able to watch live is a new on.

Wanted to start a new thread as if there are a few of us I'll be going back to them and wanting my months subs back as their support is abysmal. I reported that I'd tried it in Chrome and Edge and on another laptop and all the same. Got a reply "Try it in another browser" - I think it might have just been a copy and paste reply - It took about an hour to come in so it wasn't automated but the tech obviously didn't read my email. They started with "I suggest you" so I replied "I suggest you actually read my email".