ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky Sport now technical issues on PC Browser interface
mobiusnz

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


#282721 8-Mar-2021 08:34
Interested to hear if others are having issues.

 

I tried to watch the Canterbury vs Wellington Super Rugby game on the 7th and couldn't until half time.

 

Basically any way I tried to watch it in a browser failed - It would start playing part of a Chiefs vs Highlanders replay, go for about 30 seconds and just stop.

 

Every time I tried it played exactly the same bit of the game, if I hit the live TV catchup or tried scrubbing the timeline it was the same.

 

Tried two browsers on that PC and tried my laptop and all the same.

 

It worked on Ipad but can't say four of us wanted to crowd round an Ipad so we watched a dodgy stream while I kept trying on the Laptop and contacted support.

 

It worked almost perfectly finally at half time but even then once the game finished I could scrub back to the beginning of the game but it refused to scrub before 4:20 even though that coverage block / programming guide entry started at 4pm. I had similar issues with scrubbing back and inability to pause and play without it jumping forward to live and refusing to go back last weekend.

 

Thats two games in a row (I only watch Super Rugby on my Subscription and even then only Crusaders games) where its played up.

 

Wanting to know if others are seeing the same - I have seen some reports of issues with pause and timeline rewinds but not being able to watch live is a new on.

 

Wanted to start a new thread as if there are a few of us I'll be going back to them and wanting my months subs back as their support is abysmal. I reported that I'd tried it in Chrome and Edge and on another laptop and all the same. Got a reply "Try it in another browser" - I think it might have just been a copy and paste reply - It took about an hour to come in so it wasn't automated but the tech obviously didn't read my email. They started with "I suggest you" so I replied "I suggest you actually read my email".




kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2669831 8-Mar-2021 09:24
I watched via PC the Chiefs game on Friday. No issues.

 

I just went back now to watch the start of the Crusaders game and again no issues. Could rewind back to 4pm program start and also the game start without issues.

 

I am using Chrome Version 88.0.4324.190 and Win10




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

mobiusnz

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669841 8-Mar-2021 09:43
kiwiharry:

 

I watched via PC the Chiefs game on Friday. No issues.

 

I just went back now to watch the start of the Crusaders game and again no issues. Could rewind back to 4pm program start and also the game start without issues.

 

I am using Chrome Version 88.0.4324.190 and Win10

 

 

As I said - It started working at half time - Although I couldn't scrub back the fact we can days later doesn't help much.

 

I had previously had issues with going back in the timeline during a live broadcast that it seemed to only go to a point part way through the game and wouldn't go further.

Last year I got a sub for the Rugby season and it worked flawlessly the entire time - I don't think I had as much as a blip.

I've seen others seeing the same sort of issues I've experienced this year like this one quoted below on the "Sky Sport Now 2019 changes" - There was a little discussion going on their but I figured a new thread was better on current specific issues I struggle to believe are only me. There must be other people wanting to watch from a PC rather then a Android or IOS based device.

 

"Yep and keeps skipping forward to live if I try pause and buffer a bit"

I was getting this last weekend. Paused for 10 minutes while my wife got some dinner prep started and when we clicked play it jumped to live instead of resuming and wouldn't let me go back on the time line.

 

I know its not browser related as I tried multiple and on multiple devices - The only possible explanation I can see other than it being an SSN issue was that somehow my ISP has a transparent Proxy that was caching 1 minute of a video stream that it somehow thought was what I was requesting as no matter what I did I got the same minute (Or less) of the Chiefs vs Highlanders game from the night before and it would start and then stop at the EXACT same point in the game.

The only thing I didn't try which maybe I should have and will if it happens again is doing an RDP to my pc at my office which runs on 2D with 100/100 fibre and see if it behaves differently.

Sky seem to not be acknowledging they had an issue but at the same time communicated little other than a message when I contacted Sky via their facebook page "Hey Mathew, we are sorry for the inconvenience. Please let us know if you come across the issue again. Cheers" Which to me could easily be an admission there was an issue at their end which they fixed once alerted to it as it was pretty weak sauce as far as a reply went.

I don't want to have to go out an by an Apple TV because SSN are not focusing their efforts on the PC platform as the main reason I invested in a decent NUC connected to the TV dedicated is its far more versatile than an Apple TV - Yeah there are some cool things I can do with an Apple TV but there is a lot I can't that I can from the PC directly.




mobiusnz

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669845 8-Mar-2021 09:50
Also wonder if yesterdays issues were related to the scheduling change of the game from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon - Maybe the streaming system hadn't been updated with the new schedule correctly. I could swear when I first went into the schedule it didn't even show the Canterbury game being on but I just went to Sky Sport 1 live figuring it would be there. Later the guide reflected the changes.




