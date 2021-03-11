Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Sport Now vs. Sky satellite picture quality
#282772 11-Mar-2021 09:21
I am wonder what route to go down in regards to sky in our new house we have just purchased.

I currently have sky sports now and usually just watch sport via my Apple TV connected up to my TV. But quite often I’m unimpressed at the quality of the image. I have fibre internet and it’s connected directly to the router so internet connection isn’t the issue. The image isn’t bad, but it’s just not the proper HD image that I’ve seen in the past on sky tv boxes.

Am I right in thinking that by having a sky satellite set top box I’ll get much better HD picture quality for sport? Is this the best route to go down?


  #2671613 11-Mar-2021 11:41
There are a few threads on this here if you search. 

 

Short answer - yes you will get a better result with the decoder but more with the smoothness of the video, not the actual quality. 

 

SkyGo quality is fantastic now - I think SSN uses a different company for encoding/delivery or something and there seems to be frame rate type issues going on. it's sort of ironic that SkyGo is so much better than SSN now. 

  #2671675 11-Mar-2021 13:21
There is also Vodafone TV if you want to stream Sky Channels to your TV

