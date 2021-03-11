I am wonder what route to go down in regards to sky in our new house we have just purchased.
I currently have sky sports now and usually just watch sport via my Apple TV connected up to my TV. But quite often I’m unimpressed at the quality of the image. I have fibre internet and it’s connected directly to the router so internet connection isn’t the issue. The image isn’t bad, but it’s just not the proper HD image that I’ve seen in the past on sky tv boxes.
Am I right in thinking that by having a sky satellite set top box I’ll get much better HD picture quality for sport? Is this the best route to go down?