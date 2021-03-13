Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxStatic like 'crack' coming through left speaker after using FF or rewind
gedc

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283818 13-Mar-2021 22:31
Send private message

Have had sky HDI Boxes forever. Recently purchased new 4K Samsung TV and a new 4K Denon Amp about 6 weeks ago.   Using an Intel NUC to feed things like netflix and disney+ through the amp to the TV.   Everything connected via HDMI and a 3 to 1 setup in the living room with a left and right speaker, 1 centre and 1 sub. 

 

Noticed on netflix ( watching through the Intel NUC) when i hovered over a new show and there had previously been no sound - static crack as the sound started. After digging through numerous forums and trying various power saving settings ( I didn't appear to be the only person with NUC and sound issues )  i found a post saying to change the 5.1 output from the NUC to stereo - all good. Fixed that. 

 

For last few weeks when watching SKY - live and pre-recorded shows - no issues when they are playing.  Use the FF or RW to skip through ads and when you press play to resume - ' crack ' through the left speaker.   This only appears to be happening on the main terrestrial TV channels - 1 and 3. We don't have an aerial connected so watch the free to air via the skybox.   Just been watching sky sports and FF through a couple of rugby games - no issues. I can only replicate it to date on programmes that are watched on TV 1 and TV3 via the skybox. 

 

I'm guessing it's either the skybox and how the sound is carried on a few digital channels or something with the Denon amp.  Have checked all the wiring etc... Now at a bit of a loss as to what to try next.

 

Generally it all works but the sky thing is a constant issue now so any pointers or things to check appreciated.

 

Thanks in advance

 

Ged

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
richms
25129 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674025 13-Mar-2021 22:47
Send private message

Its the amp playing the dolby bitstream as stereo before realizing that its dolby and then decoding it. Seen it on a friends marantz which makes sense since they're the same company. You will see that the display changes to 5.1 as it starts to play properly. Not sure if he ever found a solution because he had to downgrade to a soundbar.




Richard rich.ms

gedc

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674027 13-Mar-2021 22:53
Send private message

I'll check tomorrow Richard as the AMP is behind the TV wall so will get the good lady to play with the skybox and i'll watch the amp display. Thanks for the speedy reply

Apsattv
1996 posts

Uber Geek


  #2674554 14-Mar-2021 19:12
Send private message

Does it have updated firmware?

 

https://denon.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/6899/~/avr-latest-firmware-update

 

 



gedc

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675746 16-Mar-2021 19:54
Send private message

HI. Sorry for the delay.  Have just updated the firmware thanks. It's a Denon AVC-x3700H unit fyi. 

 

Have tried new HDMI cables from skybox.

 

Remade / cut back the speaker connections.

 

Swapped the Left and Right speaker cables on the back of the amp - static crack moved to the right speaker instead of the left so think I have ruled out the speakers.

 

Did a sound test - where it plays the white noise - interestingly when i move from FL to Centre to FR using the direction keys on the remote there is a very slight pop/crack at each speaker.

 

Richard - have set the skybox output as stereo and PCM/Mpeg.  Have also selected Stereo as the decoding signal on the amp with the 'movie' button- it also has

 


Dolby Audio - Dolby Surround

 

DTS Neural:x

 

DTS Virtual:X

 

Multi Ch Stereo

 

Mono Movie 

 

When i FF the skybox all i can see on the front of the amp is Stereo - it doesn't flick between 5.1 etc

 

 

 

Cheers for any other things to try.  Also noticed when switching between inputs - Sky box and the Intel NUC via the amp, sometimes there is picture but no sound on Sky.  Might just be a glitch

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 