ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxMySKY HDI box salvaged from the dumpster - F2GH
RUKI

1342 posts

Uber Geek


#284222 8-Apr-2021 13:53
MySKY HDI box salvaged from the dumpster. No HDD and no remote. Seems operational.
I have no use for it.
Any takers? Or will be dumped. Greenlane. Auckland.




mentalinc
2462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2688340 8-Apr-2021 13:58
Technically SKY own it....




RUKI

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688345 8-Apr-2021 14:18
mentalinc:

Technically SKY own it....


They are welcome to collect

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11959 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688479 8-Apr-2021 17:24
Pretty sure they'll be happy to charge the previous owner for it :)

 

 




RunningMan
7056 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688482 8-Apr-2021 17:26
mentalinc:

 

Technically SKY own it....

 

 

Not necessarily.

cyril7
8742 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2689483 8-Apr-2021 18:01
These were sold outright in early days, so potentially Sky have no interest.

Cyril

Bung
4583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2689592 8-Apr-2021 20:42
Were they actually sold or was there a one off payment in lieu of rental. Sky's site has this "Note: If you paid an installation/joining fee of $599 for a My Sky box, the equipment still remains the property of Sky and will need to be returned should you disconnect your service."

richms
25208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2689596 8-Apr-2021 20:55
I was told that even if you have one stolen, pay sky for it and then recover it, the box is still skys so there should be none out there that are not skys property




hsvhel
811 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2689606 8-Apr-2021 21:18
we got burgled a few years ago, they took the decoder along with many other things, got caught by trying to flog it on trademe with the card still installed.

 

might be worth a call just to let them know its fate

cyril7
8742 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2689607 8-Apr-2021 21:19
Ha looks like you have the answer it's all sky's.

Cyril

RUKI

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2689919 9-Apr-2021 12:50
Any SKY reps here to pick it up?




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11959 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2689923 9-Apr-2021 13:10
Hah....  they wont pick it up. Might send you a courier bag if lucky.

 

I had Sky years ago - I lived down the road from their main office and they wouldn't let me drop off the box in person, had to be couriered - to the same address.

 

Wanted the dish removed - they were going to charge me a removal fee. I said no, its your dish, you come get it, I no longer have a contract with you and I want your gear gone from the property.

 

Never heard back..... it eventually fell down due to bad weather.

 

Theyre fast to charge you for getting a service, but try the reverse, and forget it.

 

 




