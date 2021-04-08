MySKY HDI box salvaged from the dumpster. No HDD and no remote. Seems operational.
I have no use for it.
Any takers? Or will be dumped. Greenlane. Auckland.
Technically SKY own it....
Pretty sure they'll be happy to charge the previous owner for it :)
Not necessarily.
we got burgled a few years ago, they took the decoder along with many other things, got caught by trying to flog it on trademe with the card still installed.
might be worth a call just to let them know its fate
Hah.... they wont pick it up. Might send you a courier bag if lucky.
I had Sky years ago - I lived down the road from their main office and they wouldn't let me drop off the box in person, had to be couriered - to the same address.
Wanted the dish removed - they were going to charge me a removal fee. I said no, its your dish, you come get it, I no longer have a contract with you and I want your gear gone from the property.
Never heard back..... it eventually fell down due to bad weather.
Theyre fast to charge you for getting a service, but try the reverse, and forget it.
