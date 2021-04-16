Just received in my email:

Price Change

Hi <customer name>,

We're getting in touch to let you know about an upcoming change.

On 17th May Neon’s monthly price is increasing to $15.99. Why? We've been hard at work improving Neon and making sure you can enjoy awesome TV shows and movies like The Handmaid's Tale, Yellowstone and New Amsterdam.

You don’t need to do anything, your Neon subscription will roll over at $15.99 per month on or after 17th May, unless you cancel before this date.

To find out your next billing date, you can login to My Account.

Pay less on an annual plan! From 17th May we're offering an annual subscription for $159.99. You save 16% or $31.89 compared to 12 months on a standard monthly plan.

If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact us. You can chat with us from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday or 8am to 9pm at the weekend or by filling out a contact form.



Thanks for being a Neon fan – we really enjoy having you around!

The Neon team