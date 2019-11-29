Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261478 29-Nov-2019 20:18
My partner has said that she will get me a new phone for Xmas, I don't really use a phone for much - just the normal things like calling, texting, emails, music streaming, a bit of YouTube and a couple of games. So I don't really need a high end phone and she doesn't want to spend more than $400. So I have narrowed it down to two - the Oppo A9 2020 or the Huawei Y9 Prime. Both have the same amount of storage - 128GB but the Oppo has 8GB of RAM vs the Y9 Prime's 4. The Y9 Prime has one feature I like, which is the pop up selfie camera, not that I do selfies anyway, but the camera isn't taking a small portion of the screen, whereas the Oppo has the teardrop notch with the selfie camera there. Pluses for the Oppo are huge battery - 5000mAh vs 4000, slightly better camera I think, and stereo speakers. Minuses, the only one I can think of which is hardware related is the screen is only 720p vs 1080p on the Y9 Prime. Battery for the Y9 Prime is 4000mAh, so not much of a difference. I'm leaning towards the Oppo, but the 720p screen kind of puts me off. Is 720p still fine, and which phone would you buy?

The A9 2020 is currently $399 at NL and the Y9 Prime is as low as $319 elsewhere.

  # 2363145 29-Nov-2019 20:20
There is also the Nova 5t going cheap at pbtech etc you should look at.
Current Black Friday price has it down from 600 to around 380

  # 2363206 30-Nov-2019 06:33
I would take double the ram over the pop up camera myself - phone is more likely to last.  Oppo make fairly good phones and aren't experiencing sanctions so more likely to receive updates in the future.

 

 

 
 
 
 




  # 2363308 30-Nov-2019 08:52
rphenix:

 

I would take double the ram over the pop up camera myself - phone is more likely to last.  Oppo make fairly good phones and aren't experiencing sanctions so more likely to receive updates in the future.

 

 

 

 

I’m leaning towards the Oppo, just the screen resolution puts me off a bit. 



  # 2363310 30-Nov-2019 08:55
tripp: There is also the Nova 5t going cheap at pbtech etc you should look at.
Current Black Friday price has it down from 600 to around 380

 

Considered the 5t, but no headphone socket(though I believe you can get an adapter) and no MicroSD slot is a no for me.

  # 2363313 30-Nov-2019 09:00
y9 prime is down to 303 at the warehouse.  For your use case ("I don't really use a phone for much - just the normal things") I reckon 720p should be fine and would tend to agree the oppo might be a better option - but maybe go into a store and have a look at something running 720p though if you're still worried about it? 

  # 2392741 16-Jan-2020 08:05
What did you end up getting @semigeek? I got an Oppo A9 2020 in the end - had it for a few weeks now and very happy with it. Best feature is without a doubt the battery - I'm consistently getting 2 full days use with 25-30% left.  Comes with a free case and screen protector too.  

 

I compared it to a few other phones in store.  The Nova 5T is definitely a better phone - slightly snappier and took better photos -  but was also $100 more on the day (no sale at PB) and the google issues worry me, plus I was drawn to the better battery life of the Oppo. 

 

(Sorry for necro but this is closest thing to an Oppo A9 thread I can find ;-) 

