What did you end up getting @semigeek? I got an Oppo A9 2020 in the end - had it for a few weeks now and very happy with it. Best feature is without a doubt the battery - I'm consistently getting 2 full days use with 25-30% left. Comes with a free case and screen protector too.

I compared it to a few other phones in store. The Nova 5T is definitely a better phone - slightly snappier and took better photos - but was also $100 more on the day (no sale at PB) and the google issues worry me, plus I was drawn to the better battery life of the Oppo.

(Sorry for necro but this is closest thing to an Oppo A9 thread I can find ;-)