My partner has said that she will get me a new phone for Xmas, I don't really use a phone for much - just the normal things like calling, texting, emails, music streaming, a bit of YouTube and a couple of games. So I don't really need a high end phone and she doesn't want to spend more than $400. So I have narrowed it down to two - the Oppo A9 2020 or the Huawei Y9 Prime. Both have the same amount of storage - 128GB but the Oppo has 8GB of RAM vs the Y9 Prime's 4. The Y9 Prime has one feature I like, which is the pop up selfie camera, not that I do selfies anyway, but the camera isn't taking a small portion of the screen, whereas the Oppo has the teardrop notch with the selfie camera there. Pluses for the Oppo are huge battery - 5000mAh vs 4000, slightly better camera I think, and stereo speakers. Minuses, the only one I can think of which is hardware related is the screen is only 720p vs 1080p on the Y9 Prime. Battery for the Y9 Prime is 4000mAh, so not much of a difference. I'm leaning towards the Oppo, but the 720p screen kind of puts me off. Is 720p still fine, and which phone would you buy?
The A9 2020 is currently $399 at NL and the Y9 Prime is as low as $319 elsewhere.