Looking at a new handset - Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s


# 261826 17-Dec-2019 07:27
I'm looking at upgrading from my beloved Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. It's been a great phone for me but getting a little slow and keeps running out of storage.

 

I was looking at this as a possible replacement:
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/shop/mobile/product-details/?skuId=sku2052915&hardwareType=mobile&selectedPlanSkuId=sku1670155&ignoreCart=&selectionKey=mobile&hobTerm=36&selectedPriceTab=onAccount&ignoreCartContent=&hardwareSkuId=sku2052648

 

I've played with one in a Vodafone shop and while it's a little larger it might be okay; the slightly larger size would take some getting used to but it has twice as much storage. I have a couple of questions about it though (asking if anyone here owns/has used one):
- can you get a screen protector for them? and

 

- can you get replacement covers/cases for them? It looks pretty sturdy but my boys aren't overly careful with technology and have been known to drop phones at times.

 

Any other feedback/comments on this phone appreciated before I take the plunge :)

Add an SD card to the existing phone ? :) Problem solved ;)

 

But yes, you can get screen protectors etc - however I do find the telcos are either light on supplying anything except for flagship models, or are so overpriced its not funny. So I hit TM for my cases etc.

 

 




  # 2377393 17-Dec-2019 23:21
xpd:

 

Add an SD card to the existing phone ? :) Problem solved ;)

 

But yes, you can get screen protectors etc - however I do find the telcos are either light on supplying anything except for flagship models, or are so overpriced its not funny. So I hit TM for my cases etc.

 

 

Good suggestion. Sorry, forgot to add that I already have an existing SD card in my phone however - it's just running out of room on the phone itself (it can also be quite slow sometimes).

 

Also, the front camera isn't quite as good as the phone I have now, but still, might be worth the trade-off...

 
 
 
 


  # 2377394 17-Dec-2019 23:27
xpd:

 

Add an SD card to the existing phone ? :) Problem solved ;)

 

 

An SD card does not solve the problem at all on Samsung phones.  The partitioning means that there is a small system partition that runs out of space even if you have moved everything movable to the SD card.  I have a Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) as well, and so does my brother, and we are both experiencing this same problem.  My guess is that something is filling up the system partition with log files or the like.  When I have the time (over the Xmas holidays?) I plan on trying to use adb to see if I can get access to that partition and find out what the cause is.  If that does not work, I am probably going to have to root the phone (which kills Google Pay and a few other useful things).  Once rooted, I can change the partition sizes if necessary.  I had to do this on my old Samsung Galaxy S2.



  # 2377899 18-Dec-2019 18:14
Yes I've done all the clearing I possibly can, but yet it still complains on a daily basis that it's running out of drive space, which is frustrating.

  # 2377989 18-Dec-2019 20:28
Xcover is great if you need durability and don't care so much about specs. I used to get them for the more clumsy folks at work who were prone to damaging their devices.

