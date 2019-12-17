I'm looking at upgrading from my beloved Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. It's been a great phone for me but getting a little slow and keeps running out of storage.

I was looking at this as a possible replacement:

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/shop/mobile/product-details/?skuId=sku2052915&hardwareType=mobile&selectedPlanSkuId=sku1670155&ignoreCart=&selectionKey=mobile&hobTerm=36&selectedPriceTab=onAccount&ignoreCartContent=&hardwareSkuId=sku2052648

I've played with one in a Vodafone shop and while it's a little larger it might be okay; the slightly larger size would take some getting used to but it has twice as much storage. I have a couple of questions about it though (asking if anyone here owns/has used one):

- can you get a screen protector for them? and

- can you get replacement covers/cases for them? It looks pretty sturdy but my boys aren't overly careful with technology and have been known to drop phones at times.

Any other feedback/comments on this phone appreciated before I take the plunge :)