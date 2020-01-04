Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone seen a cordless phone phone like this?


# 262080 4-Jan-2020 11:57
Many moons back, I had a cordless 3-phone set that, as well as showing the caller's number (as do my aging Unidens), they could be programmed to sound a different ring tone for certain incoming numbers.

 

Like the 'Jaws' theme for the mother-in-law, LOL. In which case I could choose to ignore it 😇

 

(That's an exaggeration, of course. The Jaws theme wasn't in the repertoire)

 

Anyone run across something like this? There's a Panasonic that speaks the incoming number between rings (according to the blurb), but that might be tricky if a visitor were to hear it.

 

Like,

 

"Why do you want to know who's calling?"

 

"Um..."

 

Another option could be for the phone to display the name of the caller, as well as the number, but I found the unique ringtone to be a very convenient method.




TREXIT - Vote him out. Drag him out. Take him out. Either way, Trump must go.

  # 2384974 4-Jan-2020 13:08
My Panasonic phone shows the callers name if matched from the address book ...

  # 2384977 4-Jan-2020 13:16
Uniden phones have been doing that for many years. 




Ray Taylor
Taylor Broadband (rural hawkes bay)
www.ruralkiwi.com

There is no place like localhost
For my general guide to extending your wireless network Click Here

