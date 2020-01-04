Many moons back, I had a cordless 3-phone set that, as well as showing the caller's number (as do my aging Unidens), they could be programmed to sound a different ring tone for certain incoming numbers.

Like the 'Jaws' theme for the mother-in-law, LOL. In which case I could choose to ignore it 😇

(That's an exaggeration, of course. The Jaws theme wasn't in the repertoire)

Anyone run across something like this? There's a Panasonic that speaks the incoming number between rings (according to the blurb), but that might be tricky if a visitor were to hear it.

Like,

"Why do you want to know who's calling?"

"Um..."

Another option could be for the phone to display the name of the caller, as well as the number, but I found the unique ringtone to be a very convenient method.