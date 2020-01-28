I’ve had 5 iPhones over the past 7 years (4, 4, 6, 6, and 6S)... many of which were free refurbished replacements due to battery failure. They seem to all suffer the same problem, that a lot of other smart phones, even some very cheap ones, do not; they are shocking below about 6 degrees, loads of lagging, resets, and severely depleted battery life- if it’s around zero degrees it will turn off after 2-3 mins exposure and not turn on no matter the battery remaining. Furthermore, the battery never recovers fully- after 3 years my iPhone 6s now has a 1 hour battery at 20 degrees of moderate use; such as writing this.



I’ve experienced these things even in an iphones first winter in Auckland- a warm city by international standards- but then I also go skiing; usually even a short video is out of the question, but even for quick photos I have to keep it in an inside pocket and only get it out for less than a minute every 20 maximum.



Whenever I’ve had a free phone in the past, I’ve loaded all the same settings and apps into it and it has an all day battery... until it’s first winter, so I’m pretty certain it’s not the background stuff killing it



My partner has gone though a $200 smartphone and a Galaxy S9, both of which will happily stay on and charged for 10-30 minutes at least in below zero temperatures- a stark contrast



I’ve recently been to Scandinavia, where one man had a theory that it’s the aluminum body which quickly freezes the battery rather than less conductive plastics- but wasn’t sure. We had to use my partners phone almost exclusively there- mine was almost always dead immediately



I prefer IOS over android, but can’t find anything about whether the latest iPhones are consistently better with cold temperatures. If I need to move to Android, I would like to be able to know what my options are without potentially wasting $1000 on something which will fail. The only tests I’ve found are from 2012- has anyone know of anything more recent? Thanks :)



