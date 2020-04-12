Just a quick question out of curiosity....

I just read in the Geekzone forums that there are sites now that are 4G only, which means if you don't have VoLTE on your mobile, voice calls wont work.

I have a Samsung S8 (2 degrees firmware) and am with Skinny. I also believe the S8 is VoLTE capable, if enabled by the service provider.

After Googling various places on the internet, the the option to turn in VoLTE, (if enabled), can be found either under CONNECTIONS, or, under DIALER on the Samsung S8 settings.

However, i cant see it in either location, nor anywhere else in the S8 settings. This leads me to assume Skinny has not enabled VoLTE on the Samsung S8.

My question is... Will Skinny enable VoLTE on the S8 in the future, and if so, when? If not, can i do anything to enable the option myself?

Thanks in advance for any replies.