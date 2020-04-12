Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsVoLTE question, Skinny and Samsung S8


329 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269865 12-Apr-2020 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Just a quick question out of curiosity....

 

I just read in the Geekzone forums that there are sites now that are 4G only, which means if you don't have VoLTE on your mobile, voice calls wont work.

 

I have a Samsung S8 (2 degrees firmware) and am with Skinny. I also believe the S8 is VoLTE capable, if enabled by the service provider.

 

After Googling various places on the internet, the the option to turn in VoLTE, (if enabled), can be found either under CONNECTIONS, or, under DIALER on the Samsung S8 settings.

 

However, i cant see it in either location, nor anywhere else in the S8 settings. This leads me to assume Skinny has not enabled VoLTE on the Samsung S8.

 

My question is... Will Skinny enable VoLTE on the S8 in the future, and if so, when? If not, can i do anything to enable the option myself?

 

Thanks in advance for any replies.

Create new topic
6041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2459750 12-Apr-2020 12:21
Send private message quote this post

2degrees handsets have VoLTE enabled by default and you can't toggle it off / on as it's disabled in the menu of the handset

'That VDSL Cat'
11952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2459752 12-Apr-2020 12:29
Send private message quote this post

Skinny will have VoLTE support at some stage, there is still a few things being perfected before the switch is flicked.

 

 

 

Your secondary question about support on the S8, will depend on if it's pushed out to that firmware.

 

I unfortunately don't know if we enabled that firmware.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.