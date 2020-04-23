Okay. My grandmother currently has a Samsung s5511t flip-phone. She has this with Spark (pay monthly) and the phone says telecom when she turns it on.

I went ahead and ordered her a new 2degrees prepaid sim to lower her overall costs (but it could be network locked now knowing what it says when turned on).

In the process of taking the phone cover off, she dropped it and she said that pieces went everywhere.

When she turns the phone on now, whether it be the original standard Telecom sim or the new 2degrees sim, her phone goes through the welcome screen and then gets a flashing 'memory card removed' message. It constantly flashes this every 4 seconds with a warning noise. She is unable to do anything else with the phone.

She didn't even know this phone had a microSD card slot on the side, and has never had this issue before. I've only been able to find one other person who had this issue, but he didn't receive an answer to his question.

I got her to hard reset the phone by entering *2767*3855#. This resolved nothing. I'm doing all of this over the phone as well. She does not have the cable to connect the phone to the computer, and she doesn't have a spare microSD card.

The only image I could find of what the back looks like, is this youtube video. Minute 3:45.

Any ideas?