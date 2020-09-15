Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMobile handsetsLooking To Buy Mobile Phone
#275888 15-Sep-2020 14:42
my mum is looking to get a new phone she wanted to know what is the best she could get for under $200 new

  #2564451 15-Sep-2020 15:38
Does she want a smartphone or just a feature phone is fine?




 

 

  #2564455 15-Sep-2020 15:41
freitasm:

 

Does she want a smartphone or just a feature phone is fine?

 

 

 

 

smart phone so she can use the covid app and facebook and facebook messenger

 
 
 
 


jonathan18
4698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2564456 15-Sep-2020 15:44
I suggest you amend the title of this thread to something more precise; also, you'll see that this forum doesn't get much use, and you may be better off posting it in the Android forum (given this price point, the chances are you're looking at an Android handset - unless she wants a real basic phone running its own OS?).

 

Also, have you looked for other threads on similar topics? Takes only a few minutes to look over the last few months' threads for this forum and the Android one - the most recent pertinent threads are:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=272870

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=275700

 

 

