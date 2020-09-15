my mum is looking to get a new phone she wanted to know what is the best she could get for under $200 new
Does she want a smartphone or just a feature phone is fine?
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
Your avatar on Geekzone will be changing soon. PLEASE READ.
freitasm:
Does she want a smartphone or just a feature phone is fine?
smart phone so she can use the covid app and facebook and facebook messenger
I suggest you amend the title of this thread to something more precise; also, you'll see that this forum doesn't get much use, and you may be better off posting it in the Android forum (given this price point, the chances are you're looking at an Android handset - unless she wants a real basic phone running its own OS?).
Also, have you looked for other threads on similar topics? Takes only a few minutes to look over the last few months' threads for this forum and the Android one - the most recent pertinent threads are:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=272870
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=275700