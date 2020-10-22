daringpeter

Hi

I am posting this in the hope that someone will know the answer. I have a mobile boasting that it is 4G. Great, I thought, I will be able to use it in places served only by the RCG. Not so. To be used in 4G (only) coverage areas it must be VoLTE enabled. Now, all the network providers seem to be rather cute about VoLTE. It is available only (it seems) to certain mobiles, and then only if your plan allows it (eg Skinny doesn't, despite using Spark's network). Why is this? What is so special about VoLTE? All the 'suitable' mobiles, and plans seem to be mid-to-high end ones- is VoLTE expensive to connect customers to? Why? I'm told (by Nokia/HMD) that “ Every device which has wi-fi and mobile network function can receive VoLTE”- is this not so?