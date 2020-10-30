Hi there, I'm looking to purchase a new phone and looking for suggestions. I'm upgrading from a OnePlus 3T. I don't mind if my new phone is Apple or Android, however would prefer to stay with Android. I mainly use my phone for Pokemon Go (So battery is super important), as well as light gaming (Nothing hardcore like Pubg/Fortnite etc). Camera is also important to me, OP3T doesn't hit the mark.

What's important to me...

- Battery Life

- Camera

- Speakers (Not as important as the other two though)

What's not important to me...

- 120Hz screen

- Wireless Charging

- 5G

With all that said and done... I don't want a Samsung Galaxy S20 (Or Note etc), reason for that is I don't want Exynos Chip. I'm also a bit iffy on the OnePlus Nord, simply because the speakers are trash, bad battery and camera. Just adding to that, it seems all OnePlus cameras aren't that great sadly. Really like the OnePlus software, just the hardware lets me down.

Right now I'm actually tempted by iPhone 11, but comparing the camera to iPhone 12 is putting me off.

Thanks, look forward to hearing your suggestions!