#279662 30-Oct-2020 19:53
Hi there, I'm looking to purchase a new phone and looking for suggestions. I'm upgrading from a OnePlus 3T. I don't mind if my new phone is Apple or Android, however would prefer to stay with Android. I mainly use my phone for Pokemon Go (So battery is super important), as well as light gaming (Nothing hardcore like Pubg/Fortnite etc). Camera is also important to me, OP3T doesn't hit the mark.

 

 

 

What's important to me...

 

 

 

- Battery Life

 

- Camera

 

- Speakers (Not as important as the other two though)

 

 

 

What's not important to me...

 

- 120Hz screen

 

- Wireless Charging

 

- 5G

 

With all that said and done... I don't want a Samsung Galaxy S20 (Or Note etc), reason for that is I don't want Exynos Chip. I'm also a bit iffy on the OnePlus Nord, simply because the speakers are trash, bad battery and camera. Just adding to that, it seems all OnePlus cameras aren't that great sadly. Really like the OnePlus software, just the hardware lets me down. 

 

Right now I'm actually tempted by iPhone 11, but comparing the camera to iPhone 12 is putting me off.

 

Thanks, look forward to hearing your suggestions!

  #2594116 30-Oct-2020 20:11
apple, super locked down, not repairable, $$$$+$$$ for charger and accessories, and lightning cable, yuck.

 

 

 

huawei - trump buggered them, but they had great cameras in their day.

 

 

 

oneplus - essentials at a good price, camera a bit flakey, some missing wireless charging and the oled screens are not as good as competition.

 

 

 

samsung - best all round, its the little things that you always get with a samsung, netflix hdr support, wireless dex, android pay, reverse wireless charging, software updates are always getting faster and better.

 

 

 

asus, good hardware specs, bad software update support. average camera.

 

 

 

pixel, midrange hardware, flagship software experience, good camera, but need to parallel import. second best all round.

 

 

 

thats my 2c,   if you are unsure, get a s20e or s20, or a pixel 4a xl or pixel 5.

 

 

 

 




Voice gives context

