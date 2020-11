Here's something I've never seen before:

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/samsung-galaxy/galaxy-a01/

https://www.2degrees.nz/shop/mobile-phones/samsung/galaxy-a01

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/phones/samsung-galaxy-a01-core.html

The exact same phone, on all three carriers. On Vodafone/2degrees, it comes with 16GB of storage, but the Spark version has 32GB. How does that work? Is this a common thing?

Like I said...never seen this happen before.