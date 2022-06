my price range is 3-500



almost got scammed, and doing more research it looks like all the good deals are scam sites.



do I really have to go with PB Tech, JB HiFi, etc.? (Dick Smith has the cheapest option I can see...but they've always been the kind of company to pawn off disreputable defective product under their own brand name, so I'd prefer not to support them)



is there a renowned best deal in town with techies?

should I just be patient and go with Amazon?