Ok so here's an odd one...



I noticed when I blew to clear dust around the camera lenses on the back of my Galaxy s10+ that the screen fogged up a little and at this time there was a week mark on the glass which appeared then disappeared as did the fog.



With the fog gone the screen appears from all angles and in different lighting crystal clear.



I tried to wipe said mark away but it is just not budging.



I wouldn't say it is a scratch, more like a spot.



I keep my phone in a Otterbox Defender case and will often blow out dust from in the edges and wipe away any fingerprints on the screen. I check the camera often but only once or twice I think have had to wipe it.



I can't think of what this is or what has caused it but I would like to get rid of it... it is not on the lens thankfully and generally you can't see it as it needs to be fogged up to show but I know its there and its annoying.



I have ordered some lens protectors which I should have already done to prevent anything else but any ideas how to move the mark on would be helpful.