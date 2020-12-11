Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets: Keeping screen protector as finger mark free as best as possible
jasonwaiheke

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280384 11-Dec-2020 14:10
Hi all,

 

 

 

I have a Zagg Invisiblesheild Ultra Clear screen protector on my Galaxy s10+.  The fit is great (edge to edge) and when I am using the phone it is as clear as if there was nothing there.  It has a slight grippy feel, not quite glass smooth but i am really happy with it.  However when the screen is off you can see the finger marks on it and it takes a good buff with a microfibre cloth to clear it up.  Is there a way I can eliminate or reduce the finger marks.  It happens no matter how clean my hands are.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

GSManiac
415 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2620134 11-Dec-2020 14:21
Yes. Just don’t use it. Simple really. Or wear some white cotton gloves.

