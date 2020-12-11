jasonwaiheke

Hi all,

I have a Zagg Invisiblesheild Ultra Clear screen protector on my Galaxy s10+. The fit is great (edge to edge) and when I am using the phone it is as clear as if there was nothing there. It has a slight grippy feel, not quite glass smooth but i am really happy with it. However when the screen is off you can see the finger marks on it and it takes a good buff with a microfibre cloth to clear it up. Is there a way I can eliminate or reduce the finger marks. It happens no matter how clean my hands are.

Thanks in advance.