Ok i grabbed a dumped phone from work (cracked screen) with the intention of using it for synching various crap round the house (fitbit, thermometers, remotes etc) unfortunately it wants me to login with a previous google account, which of course no-one knows, I assume this means its useless or am I able to install something else on it, like a linux or some android OS.

sm a105g if that makes any difference

Otherwise it can go in the bin, I guess