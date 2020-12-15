Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What's happened to all the new Nokia cell phones in NZ??
old3eyes

#280435 15-Dec-2020 08:34
Spark used to be the main Nokia  retailer here but now only has the elcheapos.  PB Tech still have the  7Plus (out of stock)  which is nearly 3 years old and a few others just as old. 

 

Has Nokia abandoned NZ??   

 

My wife has the  7 Plus  and likes it. 




elpenguino
  #2621672 15-Dec-2020 09:12
Parallel imports are available.

My wife's running a 7.2 and happy with it.
I've got a 7.1 that I was lucky enough to win on GZ and I'm happy with it (thanks @freitasm).




openmedia
  #2621890 15-Dec-2020 11:51
Looks like local launches for a lot of phones have been delayed. I was holding out for the Nokia 7.3 but it hasn't even been launched internationally

 

I'll guess Spark are ramping up their 5G network before launching the Nokia 8.3 5G model




old3eyes

  #2622009 15-Dec-2020 14:22
openmedia:

 

Looks like local launches for a lot of phones have been delayed. I was holding out for the Nokia 7.3 but it hasn't even been launched internationally

 

I'll guess Spark are ramping up their 5G network before launching the Nokia 8.3 5G model

 

 

Interesting web site.  When you click on Buy you can't buy it only get..  The Nokia 8.3 5G model is available in Ozz for about $A750

 

"Pricing may vary between different retailers and depending on product specifications such as memory amount. As an Amazon Associate, HMD Global earns from qualifying purchases."  Which  doesn't help..




quickymart
  #2622183 15-Dec-2020 17:44
Have Vodafone sold any Nokia phones recently?

Benoire
  #2622198 15-Dec-2020 18:14
JB Hifi have some Nokia's, recently picked up a 7.2 from there for the missus

MackinNZ
  #2622644 16-Dec-2020 12:06
I tweeted spark asking if they would be stocking the Nokia 8.3 anytime soon and the reply was "it is not currently in the pipeline but please watch this space for more updates :-)"

 

 

