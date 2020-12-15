Spark used to be the main Nokia retailer here but now only has the elcheapos. PB Tech still have the 7Plus (out of stock) which is nearly 3 years old and a few others just as old.
Has Nokia abandoned NZ??
My wife has the 7 Plus and likes it.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
Looks like local launches for a lot of phones have been delayed. I was holding out for the Nokia 7.3 but it hasn't even been launched internationally
I'll guess Spark are ramping up their 5G network before launching the Nokia 8.3 5G model
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
openmedia:
Looks like local launches for a lot of phones have been delayed. I was holding out for the Nokia 7.3 but it hasn't even been launched internationally
I'll guess Spark are ramping up their 5G network before launching the Nokia 8.3 5G model
Interesting web site. When you click on Buy you can't buy it only get.. The Nokia 8.3 5G model is available in Ozz for about $A750
"Pricing may vary between different retailers and depending on product specifications such as memory amount. As an Amazon Associate, HMD Global earns from qualifying purchases." Which doesn't help..
Regards,
Old3eyes
Have Vodafone sold any Nokia phones recently?
JB Hifi have some Nokia's, recently picked up a 7.2 from there for the missus
I tweeted spark asking if they would be stocking the Nokia 8.3 anytime soon and the reply was "it is not currently in the pipeline but please watch this space for more updates :-)"