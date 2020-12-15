Wife is getting her near new Galaxy A51 replaced under insurance as it went for a swim. We bought the Spark variant originally (from PBTech) as she's on Skinny, so that seemed logical, and this has been working great with voLTE - just worked out of the box.

Wondering if anyone knows if voLTE will work with the 'generic' variant of the phone, or if there is any reason to prefer one variant over the other? The big brand store that are supplying the phone have the Spark variant listed for $100 more than the others for some unknown reason, so I'm expecting them to not want to supply that particular one, although it is a direct replacement for the drowned phone.

Any thoughts appreciated.