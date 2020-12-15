Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Galaxy A51 insurance replacement - which variant? voLTE support?
wratterus

#280445 15-Dec-2020 13:43
Wife is getting her near new Galaxy  A51 replaced under insurance as it went for a swim. We bought the Spark variant originally (from PBTech) as she's on Skinny, so that seemed logical, and this has been working great with voLTE - just worked out of the box.

 

Wondering if anyone knows if voLTE will work with the 'generic' variant of the phone, or if there is any reason to prefer one variant over the other? The big brand store that are supplying the phone have the Spark variant listed for $100 more than the others for some unknown reason, so I'm expecting them to not want to supply that particular one, although it is a direct replacement for the drowned phone. 

 

Any thoughts appreciated. 

coffeebaron
  #2622004 15-Dec-2020 14:02
They will need to supply direct replacement that does not inhibit your ability to fully use, therefore will need to be the variant that supports VoLTE on the network you're using it on. This is important if you want to continue to use your phone in RCG areas.




wratterus

  #2622078 15-Dec-2020 15:36
That's good enough for me, thank you!

