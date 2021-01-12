Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets: Old Phone (Hyundai TX115c) Problems
SirBoonjamin

#280813 12-Jan-2021 12:02
Hey Guys,
I literally just started this account because I need help with this issue, I have used your site before to gain information about certain things and it's pretty awesome.
I am an avid lover of early 2000s tech, I really like how we managed to advance so far and how intrigued people were with like 2 mega pixels. Anyways, I recently bought a Hyundai TX115c, and there are close to no web links or videos explaining how to fix or do anything to them, other than the manual and a few lacking forum posts. My Hyundai, has I assume a broken lcd and charging port, but I attached a cord to the battery and charged it. As I can't see anything, I have no clue what the phone is doing, but the keypad turns on and I can press the numbers and still hear it. Does anyone know where I could get a replacement LCD? The front/rear little lcd just lights up white, is that normal? I would really like to get this working, so any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

quickymart
  #2634166 12-Jan-2021 12:07
Um, I don't think you can get it working. Parts are probably long gone for a phone that old, never mind finding someone left who would know how to fix it.

 

Even if you could (somehow) replace the screen, there's no network for it to connect to.

 

What do you use it for specifically? The camera?

SirBoonjamin

  #2634224 12-Jan-2021 12:49
Ya, it's just a hobby to have old tech, Ipods, phones, PCs, Thanks for the answer though, I thought as much.

quickymart
  #2634329 12-Jan-2021 15:03
You could try eBay for a replacement part, but I suspect you would then be on your own re trying to install it.



alasta
  #2634349 12-Jan-2021 15:25
I remember buying one of these back in 2004!

cshwone
  #2634350 12-Jan-2021 15:30
Or maybe try to source more of the same to make one from many

SirBoonjamin

  #2634360 12-Jan-2021 16:07
I do this alot, and am seriously considering it!

 

 

SirBoonjamin

  #2634361 12-Jan-2021 16:08
The Alasta responds! I've seen you on a number of forums and you tend to be pretty helpful, cheers!

 

 

