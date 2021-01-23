Hi

My in-laws are both about to turn 90 and have failing eyesight. They simply cant manage a phone in any way to see or press buttons. So looking at a setup where they can make and receive calls via voice activation. It needs to be bombproof.😀

We are thinking of a smartphone linked to a decent quality Speaker/microphone e.g a Jabra 710.

Would need to have the smartphone permanently charging and I think ideally a wired connection to the speakerphone rather than bluetooth. Could be either Android or iOS ... We are an iOS family but could have an Android phone if voice recognition options are better there.

So was thinking of say an iPhone on a charging mat with a lighting cable running to a Jabra speakerphone. So no need to ever really touch the phone ...

But open to any suggestions that would work here.. thanks!