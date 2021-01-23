Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pjays

#280982 23-Jan-2021 12:10
Hi 

 

My in-laws are both about to turn 90 and have failing eyesight. They simply cant manage a phone in any way to see or press buttons.  So looking at a setup where they can make and receive calls via voice activation. It needs to be bombproof.😀

 

We are thinking of a smartphone linked to a decent quality Speaker/microphone e.g a Jabra 710.

 

Would need to have the smartphone permanently charging and I think ideally a wired connection to the speakerphone rather than bluetooth.  Could be either Android or iOS ... We are an iOS family but could have an Android phone if voice recognition options are better there.

 

So was thinking of say an iPhone on a charging mat with a lighting cable running to a Jabra speakerphone.  So no need to ever really touch the phone ...

 

But open to any suggestions that would work here.. thanks!

 

 

 

 

 

 

halper86
  #2640626 23-Jan-2021 14:19
Apple is best known for their accessibility features, however they are also known for being ridiculously expensive. If I were you I would head into your choice of store and ask for a demonstration of these features between an iPhone or Android smartphone. There are features like Voiceover on android called Talkback. Regarding your situation and needing to be plugged into power and preferring a wired connection to a headset, I would say most android phones still have a headphone jack. This saves the hassle of buying adapters for your already expensive iPhone.

 

Do some research, ask people for their opinions and experiences. Find out more about the similarities and differences in accessibility features between the two operating systems. 

 

My 2c.

Dynamic
  #2640662 23-Jan-2021 17:28
Consider contacting the Blind Foundation https://blindlowvision.org.nz/how-we-can-help/technology/ for their suggestions?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

michaelmurfy
  #2640674 23-Jan-2021 18:19
Have a look at this https://kitcal.nz/

 

I'm about to get one for my Nana as she's not great with technology, and would like a way to video call.

 

A few things with this tablet also:
1) They're on a Vodafone IoT plan - not using "regular" mobile data. No internet is required, they're designed to just work.
2) The tablet can connect to WiFi if required (Kitcal can walk a user through this).
3) The tablet comes already set up and ready to use. It is controlled via an app (in this case - on your phone).

 

While it isn't a phone and also is a little more expensive it does allow the elderly to stay connected in a way that isn't frustrating to them.

 

Also, if you have any questions about the tablet the company owners will give you a call. If your in-laws can't operate it you can return it also for a full refund within 30 days from what they've told me.

 

Just an option anyway for you.




tdgeek
  #2640682 23-Jan-2021 19:23
@jmosen  

jmosen
  #2641082 24-Jan-2021 16:51
I think it's important to be clear about what the objective is here.

 

 

 

If it's to keep in touch with a set group of family members, then an Echo Show may be the best option. The video element can help family members provide remote support, and it's a single appliance so few things to go wrong, accidentally get unplugged etc. The drop-in feature is also brilliant in situations where you may not be able to raise them and you want to check everything's OK without them having to do anything. Sound is also very good, which is an important factor as elderly people can often experience hearing loss as well.

 

 

 

If they make phone calls to friends, want to be able to call the doctor etc, then voice commands can often be counterintuitive to people in this age bracket and the less geeky, the better. There are large button phones available that most elderly people have little difficulty operating. They are familiar with a simple telephone keypad. If vision is such that they qualify for assistance from Blind Low Vision NZ, some simple training will get them up and running in a short time. Such phones have memory buttons for commonly called numbers. Many people in this age bracket find the familiarity of a simple phone much easier and more comforting. Voice control is a new paradigm that is just too complex for many.

 

 

 

Best of luck.




Jonathan

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2643588 28-Jan-2021 14:42
Thought this may be of interest to some people. I purchased a Kitcal for my Nana and it arrived the other day. I've had a good play around with it and have been darn impressed with it being a very simple device for the elderly. Also, Kitcal is a NZ company. The tablet runs off a Vodafone IoT sim card and there is absolutely no setup to it so it can be sent straight to the person who would be using it - everything is clearly marked. The font is big on it and it is fully keyboard-less so either the tablet user can request a call, check in with you or view photos / messages you've sent (and reply with simple emoji's). It'll be a game changer with my family as we can finally video call my Nana who has been afraid of technology.

 

Click to see full size Click to see full size Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size Click to see full size Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size Click to see full size Click to see full size

 

I did think of the Echo but the problem is this isn't designed for this specifically and also requires full internet access which wouldn't work for me as my Nana only has a basic landline. Also I could imagine in my Nana's case she'll get confused with voice commands where this option, even if it is a bit more expensive is simply a tap interface with a large font and very limited options.

 

This is in no way sponsored - I paid full price for this tablet but support this company a bit more being a small NZ based company. Feel free to ask questions while the tablet is in my possession.




Quinny
  #2646885 4-Feb-2021 10:51
My sister is Blind. Blind Low Vision NZ as they are now called setup her phone and she now also has hub which she talks to as well. 

 

https://blindlowvision.org.nz/alexa-skill/

 

 

 

Other things to help -

 

Declutter for them. Seriously this so helps with trips and falls. (no tables middle room, less rugs)

 

Turn on Audio Description on all tv and any streaming apps (Netflix and so on)

 

 



jmosen
  #2646895 4-Feb-2021 11:01
As a blind person myself, I would encourage people to ask the individual about their needs. It can vary greatly depending on how long someone has been blind and the degree to which they have acquired alternative techniques for doing things.

 

 

 

In my own situation for example, if people started moving or eliminating things because they assume I would trip, I would not be happy.

 

 

 

I'm a CEO of a national organisation, travel regularly internationally and don't need anyone to do anything special like that.

 


Everyone is different. Asking "how can I help you" is the best thing.

 

 

 

Agreed, what Blind Low Vision are doing with Alexa is a great move.




Jonathan

Quinny
  #2646975 4-Feb-2021 11:50
jmosen:

 

In my own situation for example, if people started moving or eliminating things because they assume I would trip, I would not be happy.

 

 

Agreed 100%. One would hope that someone would not change another person's home without talking first. My sister went fully blind at 46 so for the last 5 years it has taken a major adjustment. It was her actually that said it was the best thing she did. Equally so many people forget or don't know that Audio Description even exists. 

 

https://able.co.nz/audio-description/audio-described-tv-listings will show the next 2 days listings. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

jmosen
  #2646987 4-Feb-2021 12:13
Yup. My point really was that it doesn't matter to me whether people move things or not. But my reality is far different from your sister's, who was used to one way of processing information and then had to learn a different one. That's a hell of an adjustment to have to make.

 

 

 

Audio description is fantastic, and there's also plenty of it on the streaming media services, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus are full of audio described titles.




Jonathan

