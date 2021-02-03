Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi Vs Samsung
Geekeneer

83 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#281169 3-Feb-2021 16:35
Send private message

As per the title.

 

In need of a new device after using the Galaxy S8 for 4 years now. Reason for upgrading is due to degraded battery performance, screen burn on the S8 and just to update camera tech I guess.

 

 

 

I always thought that when I do upgrade from the S8, I'll get the latest Galaxy device at that time. That time has come, and comparing prices and specs between the 2, my mind is telling me go Xiaomi. 

 

 

 

I am not familiar with Xiaomi phones at all and do not know the difference between Mi10 pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10 ultra. Slight differences on Gsmarena. I am basically looking for their top end phone. I do understand the Mi 11 is due soon. Will there be a Mi 11 pro/ultra? When?

 

 

 

So, in short, tell me about your experiences using the Mi Phones and any reason I should choose the Mi 11 over the Samsung. I've read somewhere that the Xiaomi Phones have ads all over the place, is this true? Please also comment on the camera of these phones as I'd like myself a good camera. Other essentials for me: neat and clean UI, good camera, I run MS suite apps on my phone often, OneDrive included. I mostly use Samsung native apps for email and calendar (with my outlook account added to the Samsung email and calendar app), MS apps and camera on my phone. A bunch of social media apps as well. 

 

Will a possible Mi 11 Pro/Ultra be similarly spec'd to the Galaxy S21 or better?

When I was looking for a phone I decided not to purchase a XiaoMi.

 

Main reason is because the United States is putting pressure on Chinese companies like XiaoMi. Google is in the United States so I did not have confidence if they would continue to support Android for XiaoMi phones.

you want best camera the S21 Ultra has currently the best cameras




I've got a Mi10T Pro.

 

 

 

The software on my NZ version is the global MIUI and seems to have no OS ads. The OS is not plain Android but I don't find it at all annoying and some of the additions are useful. There are quite a few more options in settings that I just ignore. OTA updates are coming through but still on Android 10.

 

The phone is snappy! It's lovely. The 144Hz screen means scrolling is beautifully smooth and there's never any lag.

 

This phone has a 108MP OIS main lens that reduces to 27MP images. I've been really impressed with the fine detail. I've installed a GCAM to get even better quality in some situations. The wide and macro lenses are relatively low res, and to get telephoto images you just have to crop the 27MP images from the main lens. I suspect Samsung will have more lenses and give better photos on these other lenses.

 

Big negatives:

 

* The battery optimiser is too aggressive and it's taken me a while to pin apps so I get all the notifications I want. I suspect Samsung will not stop notifications, but may also have some bloat apps that you have to silence.

 

* Currently on the Spark network VoLTE voice works well but when it's turned on SMS messages are unreliable. Samsung sold in NZ should do VoLTE voice and SMS just fine.

 

 

 

So the Mi10T Pro is a tradeoff. Fast processor, good screen and main camera. Samsung adds VoLTE and more camera flexibility, but costs 50%-100% more.

 

 

 

 

