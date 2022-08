Looking for a new phone and visited a vodfone store and was told their phones have better network connectivity than a phone from a 3rd party store when I asked about price matching. Store with a cheaper price is https://www.einfo.co.nz/samsung-galaxy-a51-sm-a515fd-6gb-ram-128gb-black.html

Mentioned something about international phones compared to phones specifically for NZ market.

Are they correct or can I smell BS?