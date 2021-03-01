Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets: Water resistant devices: IP ratings explained
#282612 1-Mar-2021 14:21
This is a free NZ Consumer Magazine article people might be interested in.

 

An IP rating indicates how well a product resists water and dust. Learn how to read them, and what to do if the resistance fails.

 

26 February 2021 - Water resistance: IP ratings explained




Fair Go returns tonight.

 

Funny enough, a core story is about a 'water resistant' mobile issue. That ends up not so resistant. Likely the reasoning behind so when they refer to consumer, they have a pre set reference.

 

My instant reaction was. Proof. Vs Resistance. 

and what has happened to the phone prior to having water issues? was it dropped? has it been hot? all these things can affect the resistance to water

