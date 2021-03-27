Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Oppo find X2 lite lost 5g with update
Woofjeb

42 posts

Geek


#284036 27-Mar-2021 11:57
So my phone decided to update automatically overnight.
Come to find that has lost 5G support for all NZ networks hope this is just an oversight and and not planed obsolescence.

Can anyone give me any idea on how to fix this.

Linux
9083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681395 27-Mar-2021 12:55
Hard reset the handset

Woofjeb

42 posts

Geek


  #2681410 27-Mar-2021 13:48
Linux: Hard reset the handset

I have tried that did not work.
Have been on the phone to oppo they are going to look at the problem and potentially have to update the carrier details as it looks like they are missing from the update

Benoire
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2681411 27-Mar-2021 13:52
What's your carrier?  Mine has just updated and I've lost 5g on vodafone.



Woofjeb

42 posts

Geek


  #2681446 27-Mar-2021 15:54
Benoire:

What's your carrier?  Mine has just updated and I've lost 5g on vodafone.



Im on spark but had tried partner's Vodafone SIM still no difference

Linux
9083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681460 27-Mar-2021 16:42
Clearly not a carrier tested update!

Woofjeb

42 posts

Geek


  #2681461 27-Mar-2021 16:44
Yep

Woofjeb

42 posts

Geek


  #2684731 31-Mar-2021 13:11
Update from oppo
They are well aware of the issue and that requires devices to be sent into the service centre to have them reflashed with the carrier data from New Zealand (quiet screams inside)



Benoire
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2684734 31-Mar-2021 13:12
what the... really?

Linux
9083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684738 31-Mar-2021 13:19
Woofjeb: Update from oppo
They are well aware of the issue and that requires devices to be sent into the service centre to have them reflashed with the carrier data from New Zealand (quiet screams inside)

 

@Woofjeb What a joke!! I would be taking it back to place of purchase with POP and asking for a refund!

Woofjeb

42 posts

Geek


  #2684765 31-Mar-2021 13:53
I'm thinking they want me to send it in because they haven't worked on a fix for it am I guessing as they will just reflash it that to the previous update so I've got warranty until 2022 I might leave it a month and see if they fix it if not. I may follow that up.
but I think Spark will throw it me the we've got the right to try and fix it first but definitely not fit for the purpose given that on the box it says it's a 5G phone

Sorry I edit it because I put the wrong store in

Benoire
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2696586 22-Apr-2021 11:51
Not sure if everyone has this but my lite just lost the internet and upon restarting I've now got 5g back. Carrier is Vodafone btw

