So my phone decided to update automatically overnight.
Come to find that has lost 5G support for all NZ networks hope this is just an oversight and and not planed obsolescence.
Can anyone give me any idea on how to fix this.
Linux: Hard reset the handset
What's your carrier? Mine has just updated and I've lost 5g on vodafone.
Benoire:
What's your carrier? Mine has just updated and I've lost 5g on vodafone.
what the... really?
Woofjeb: Update from oppo
They are well aware of the issue and that requires devices to be sent into the service centre to have them reflashed with the carrier data from New Zealand (quiet screams inside)
@Woofjeb What a joke!! I would be taking it back to place of purchase with POP and asking for a refund!