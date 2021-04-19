I’m finding it irritating needing to carry multiple charging cables, just to ensure I can charge different devices that may use USB C, micro USB or lightning, so am drawn towards the practicality offered by three-in-one style cables, ideally those that have the three heads attached as opposed to interchangeable heads (worried about losing the heads).

Ie something like this https://1-day.co.nz/products/charge-sync-3-in-1-cable-1

as opposed to https://1-day.co.nz/products/xipin-lx31-universal-3-in-1-1.2m-data-charging-micro-usb-usb-c-lightning-cable-4654-1757113874

Does anyone have personal experience with these types of cables, and could recommend ones that are of decent quality and can provide a fast(ish) charge? In particular, my concern is with the lightning component, given how many after-market cables seem to not be MFI compatible (and work’s just got me an iPad Pro, so this is important).

Or are they best to totally avoid?

Similarly, what would be be the best options for an affordable and compact charging adapter that can charge at decent speeds for both Apple and Android devices, and charge two (or even three) devices at the same time?

I'm assuming trying to charge more than one device at a time using a ‘three in one’ cable is a joke in terms of charge speeds, despite what the photos of such listings show?!

Thanks for any advice.