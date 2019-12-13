Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
365 Business pre-setup , 365 ignores MX records


Hi there

 

365 Buseness , I need to pre-setup on several new PC's , and prep for moving email to 365 Exchange Online (email to be moved early Jan)

The issue is, 365 exchange ignores MX records  , for other 365 companes email to another 365 based email domain
So I cant pre-setup user & email a/c's in advance .
What will happen , is any email from other companies using 365 will go to my pre-setup email a/cs', despite mx records pointing elsewhere .

 

Any good ideas to work around this ?
I need to add user a/c's to be able to install Office365 on new PC's to be delivered onsite early next month
I dont want to create a mess by using @onmicrosoft a/c's  & changing them later to login with real email a/c (not sure if that matters?)

 

I cant risk adding the domain name to the 365 a/c in advance, as it would auto add it to Exchange & theres the real risk of 365 ignoring mx records before the
day of the email changeover to 365

 

Any good ideas about how to manage this ?

cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

Haha! I've literally just asked this same question to an O365 users forum as that's what I think will happen too.

 

However, a couple of guys on there have said that O365 will look at the MX records so email should still be delivered correctly from other O365 accounts.
I'm not sure I want to test this though!

 

It's never been an issue before as I've always done the full migration over a weekend but this time want to start prep early like you.

It won't route the email internally inside EOP from other tenants until you change the MX record.

 
 
 
 


engedib:

It won't route the email internally inside EOP from other tenants until you change the MX record.



This

I always set up the tenants and users ahead of time, ( usually because we are migrating from SBS exchange and sync for about a week ahead ) even add outlooks mx record as a low priority mx and then just change at the time of switch over

Never had anyone say they have missed any email

Clint

1101:

The issue is, 365 exchange ignores MX records  , for other 365 companes email to another 365 based email domain
So I cant pre-setup user & email a/c's in advance .
What will happen , is any email from other companies using 365 will go to my pre-setup email a/cs', despite mx records pointing elsewhere .

 

 

 

 

Don't know where you are getting this from? the mail will be delivered to where ever the MX record points to.

fearandloathing:

 

1101:

The issue is, 365 exchange ignores MX records  , for other 365 companes email to another 365 based email domain
So I cant pre-setup user & email a/c's in advance .
What will happen , is any email from other companies using 365 will go to my pre-setup email a/cs', despite mx records pointing elsewhere .

 

 

 

 

Don't know where you are getting this from? the mail will be delivered to where ever the MX record points to.

 

 

It's been a while since I did a migration that was over a number of days but I'm sure I've had this issue in the past.
Once the domain was added to Office 365 and verified with TXT record, but before any mailboxes were added or the MX record and the rest of the required DNS records were changed/added, other Office 365 tenants would get bounce backs when trying to send an email to that domain, saying the mailbox doesn't exist.

CYaBro:

 

It's been a while since I did a migration that was over a number of days but I'm sure I've had this issue in the past.
Once the domain was added to Office 365 and verified with TXT record, but before any mailboxes were added or the MX record and the rest of the required DNS records were changed/added, other Office 365 tenants would get bounce backs when trying to send an email to that domain, saying the mailbox doesn't exist.

 

 

Oh Ok.  We've migrated a few clients to Office 365 in the last year and a bit, I haven't seen this issue.



fearandloathing:

 

Don't know where you are getting this from? the mail will be delivered to where ever the MX record points to.

 

 

Ah yes, "getting this" info from MS themselves . And Ive had it happen.

 

We all assume that 365 wouldnt be like this. We ASSUME.
Then get the phone calls phone clients about missing emails.
YES, Ive had this happen.
Ive had this before with 2 other email providers in past . So not unheard of. Just sloppy.

MS even admit & offer some unhelpfull ways try try & mitigate this (mitigate, not fix) Not at work so dont have the link.
From memory, their suggestion was dont set to Authoritative in Exch Admin & dont add email a/c's. Thats less than helpfull

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


I’ve never seen this happen with any of the 50 or so migrations we’ve done. We always manage our own DNS and don’t “let Office 365 Handle it” so I don’t know if that would be different.

Sounds very unusual but I have had it happen once with an internal Ex>365 Migration but I put it down to a lot of the 'experts' fiddling with the Exchange during the project resulting in 5 users receiving email in their 365 mailboxes during migration from other 365 tenants, but they received email normally from non-365 customers.

