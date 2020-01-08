Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsCloud, SaaSCloudflare for Teams?


1063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 262175 8-Jan-2020 20:09
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Has anybody heard of Cloudflare for Teams or planning on using it? Currently in beta.

 

Seems to be a transparent proxy / VPN for your applications & devices, based on the home page proclamations

 

Some interesting stats they list

 

  • Cloudflare operates within 100 ms of 99% of Internet users in the developed world
  • 30 Tbps of network capacity
  • Threat data gathered from securing more than 20M web properties
  • 72B cyber threats blocked per day
  • Intel from 11M HTTP requests per second on average

Anybody got some more details? Any configuration required on your apps & code / devices? Surely you still need end point protection of your devices?

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic
2940 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2387622 8-Jan-2020 20:33
Send private message quote this post

Yeah but it's Cloudflare. Supporters of all the most vile sites on the internet.




and


'That VDSL Cat'
11431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2387624 8-Jan-2020 20:34
Send private message quote this post

operates and actually peers are two different things ;) 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


929 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2387631 8-Jan-2020 21:09
Send private message quote this post

I haven't used Teams yet but I have been using Cloudflare Access for a few months now to access web apps that I'm hosting on my Docker server at home. Seems to work really well and you can use it for free. From what I was reading today, Cloudflare Access is one of the key components of the new Teams product.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.