Has anybody heard of Cloudflare for Teams or planning on using it? Currently in beta.
Seems to be a transparent proxy / VPN for your applications & devices, based on the home page proclamations
Some interesting stats they list
- Cloudflare operates within 100 ms of 99% of Internet users in the developed world
- 30 Tbps of network capacity
- Threat data gathered from securing more than 20M web properties
- 72B cyber threats blocked per day
- Intel from 11M HTTP requests per second on average
Anybody got some more details? Any configuration required on your apps & code / devices? Surely you still need end point protection of your devices?