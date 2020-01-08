Has anybody heard of Cloudflare for Teams or planning on using it? Currently in beta.

Seems to be a transparent proxy / VPN for your applications & devices, based on the home page proclamations

Some interesting stats they list

Cloudflare operates within 100 ms of 99% of Internet users in the developed world

30 Tbps of network capacity

Threat data gathered from securing more than 20M web properties

72B cyber threats blocked per day

Intel from 11M HTTP requests per second on average

Anybody got some more details? Any configuration required on your apps & code / devices? Surely you still need end point protection of your devices?