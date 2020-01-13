Has anyone worked out how to remove contacts / email addresses from Google Calendar? I do consulting and end up with heaps of email addresses, and those addresses end up in my calendar autocomplete list. After I've moved on from that organisation I don't need it any more.

I'm finding that old email addresses keep popping up in Google Calendar in the "guests" section. I've made sure the email address isn't in Google Contacts, including "Other Contacts". I've tried clicking on an X near it. I'm out of ideas. I've looked on Google quite a bit, but there's little about calendar, it's all about gmail.

Anyone else got any ideas?