Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsCloud, SaaSTeamviewer still down after Scheduled Maintenance Jan 15/16


788 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 264316 16-Jan-2020 11:47
Send private message quote this post

Teamviewer had some scheduled maintenance from 10 - 11 this morning our time, but is still not working for me. 

 

 

 

Anyone else have it working OK currently? Thanks. 

Create new topic
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  # 2398894 16-Jan-2020 12:08
Send private message quote this post

I'm also having problems connecting to the server - hoping it'll be resolved by the time I get back from lunch else my day is going to get interesting ;)

 

 

xpd

SysOp
10234 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2398898 16-Jan-2020 12:11
Send private message quote this post

Nope, dead here.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

 
 
 
 


686 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2398899 16-Jan-2020 12:12
Send private message quote this post

Looks like they were patching against the crypt32.dll vulnerability

 

 

 

https://community.teamviewer.com/t5/Announcements/Statement-on-Microsoft-vulnerability-CVE-2020-0601/td-p/80638

 

 

 

May just be taking longer to come up

 

 

 

regards

 

Clint

1964 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2398908 16-Jan-2020 12:19
Send private message quote this post

Its down for me as well.
I didnt get any notification of scheduled maintaince

Damn, I needed to use it today .

2884 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2398910 16-Jan-2020 12:20
Send private message quote this post

Frustrating. Down here too.... https://status.teamviewer.com/ says all systems are operational...




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.



788 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2398919 16-Jan-2020 12:21
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys good to know it's not just me. Their twitter account & status page both indicate that it ought to be operational so hopefully it won't be too much longer. 

 

 

 

Maintenance was due to finish 11pm CET which is 11am our time, when I checked an hour or so ago the status page said there was maintenance ongoing, but now it says all go. 

 

Click to see full size

686 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2398953 16-Jan-2020 12:36
Send private message quote this post

Status page has now changed - they are investigating

Clint

 
 
 
 


1 post

Wannabe Geek


  # 2398955 16-Jan-2020 12:41
Send private message quote this post

Can confirm that our entire tech support department can not connect to any venues and we have people calling requesting support... 

 

Good times! 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.