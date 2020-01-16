Teamviewer had some scheduled maintenance from 10 - 11 this morning our time, but is still not working for me.
Anyone else have it working OK currently? Thanks.
I'm also having problems connecting to the server - hoping it'll be resolved by the time I get back from lunch else my day is going to get interesting ;)
Looks like they were patching against the crypt32.dll vulnerability
https://community.teamviewer.com/t5/Announcements/Statement-on-Microsoft-vulnerability-CVE-2020-0601/td-p/80638
May just be taking longer to come up
regards
Clint
Its down for me as well.
I didnt get any notification of scheduled maintaince
Damn, I needed to use it today .
Frustrating. Down here too.... https://status.teamviewer.com/ says all systems are operational...
Thanks guys good to know it's not just me. Their twitter account & status page both indicate that it ought to be operational so hopefully it won't be too much longer.
Maintenance was due to finish 11pm CET which is 11am our time, when I checked an hour or so ago the status page said there was maintenance ongoing, but now it says all go.
Can confirm that our entire tech support department can not connect to any venues and we have people calling requesting support...
Good times!